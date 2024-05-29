Anti-Counterfeiting Foundation Creates Trusted Experts Directory

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) has launched a Trusted Experts Directory on its website to provide the public with an easy and practical way to locate professional dealers and experts who buy and sell genuine coins and numismatic collectibles.

“Thousands of people looking for bargains are being scammed every day by vendors on popular e-commerce platforms selling counterfeit coins and numismatic collectibles. Most Americans don’t realize they are buying fakes until they go to sell. Then they learn the counterfeits they’ve bought online are worthless and even worse, illegal to possess,” said John Albanese, President of the non-profit U.S.-based foundation devoted to creating awareness and assisting law enforcement in combatting counterfeits in the coin marketplace in the United States.

Experts listed in ACEF’s directory have earned trust and respect through years of dealing honestly and fairly with customers. Additionally, those included in the Trusted Experts Directory pledge to not knowingly sell counterfeits of any numismatic item – collectible coins, precious metals coins or rare paper money, etc. They also make two-way markets; that is, they both buy and sell.

“That’s important because you want to be sure the coin or piece of collectible paper money you purchase is genuine. It’s equally important to know that you have options to sell your genuine coins or paper money at a fair and reasonable price when you (or your heirs) decide it is time to sell,” Albanese said.

ACEF’s Trusted Experts Directory is designed to help buyers locate established dealers and experts within a 50-mile radius of where they live. Most listed in the directory have brick-and-mortar locations as well as websites.

ACEF Vice President Barry Stuppler noted, “We encourage buyers or sellers to get to know the business professionals you are dealing with. Why buy coins from strangers you don’t know, who contact you by phone or have a listing or ad on the internet? Most of the time they don’t tell you who they are or where they are located, and they are highly likely to sell you a fake.”

“Before making any purchase or sale, if possible, check out the professional coin dealer, see if he or she is a member of a creditable organization,” Stuppler added.

“If you don’t know coins, know your dealer. Even if you know coins, know your dealer!”

* * *