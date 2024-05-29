Diverse Coin Rarities in Stack’s Bowers June Showcase Auction

Featuring Specialized Collections of Franklin Half Dollars, Liberty Seated Silver Dollars and Gold Coins from the Fairmont Collection-Albertine Set
The Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 2024 Showcase Auction, held in conjunction with the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Summer Expo, presents eight sessions of American numismatic items from tokens and medals to early American coppers to rare date gold, as well as a wide array of physical cryptocurrency. Session 1 will run from June 17 through June 21, with the highly anticipated Rarities Night session on Tuesday, June 18 and the Albertine Set of Fairmont Collection Gold Coins on Wednesday, June 19.
Stack’s Bowers June Rarities Night Auction
Rarities Night presents an incredible offering of some of the finest, rarest, and most desirable coins to cross the auction block. From a Gem 1652 Pine Tree shilling to the incredibly rare 1885 Pattern Eagle struck in aluminum, and all points in between, if you are a connoisseur of rare United States coinage, you will certainly find something to add to your collection.
Highlights include:
- Lot 3027: 1920-S Buffalo Nickel. MS-66 (NGC).
- Lot 3032: 1795 Flowing Hair Half Dime. LM-10. Rarity-3. MS-65 (NGC).
- Lot 3036: 1804 Draped Bust Dime. JR-1. Rarity-5. 13 Stars on Reverse. AU-53 (NGC).
- Lot 3054: 1834 Capped Bust Quarter. B-4. Rarity-1. MS-67 (NGC). OH.
- Lot 3097: 1838 Gobrecht Silver Dollar. Name Removed. Judd-84, Pollock-93. Rarity-5. Silver. Reeded Edge. Die Alignment III. Proof-64 (NGC).
- Lot 3100: 1857 Liberty Seated Silver Dollar. Proof-65 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 3117: 1891 Morgan Silver Dollar. MS-66 DPL (NGC).
- Lot 3138: 1926-D Peace Silver Dollar. MS-67 (PCGS).
- Lot 3143: 1855 Gold Dollar. Type II. MS-66 (PCGS).
- Lot 3157: 1827 Capped Head Quarter Eagle. BD-1. Rarity-5. AU-58 (PCGS).
- Lot 3169: 1911-D Indian Head Quarter Eagle. Strong D. MS-65 (NGC).
- Lot 3172: 1872 Three Dollar Gold Piece. JD-1. Rarity-6+. Proof-64 Cameo (NGC).
- Lot 3174: 1879 Four-Dollar Gold Stella. Flowing Hair. Judd-1635, Pollock-1833, JD-1. Rarity-3. Gold. Reeded Edge. Proof-67 Cameo (PCGS).
- Lot 3210: MCMVII (1907) Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. High Relief. Flat Rim. MS-66 (NGC). CMQ.
- Lot 3228: 1874 Pattern Bickford Eagle. Judd-1374, Pollock-1519. Rarity-6-. Copper. Reeded Edge. Proof-66 BN (NGC).
- Lot 3229: 1877 Pattern Half Dollar. Judd-1539, Pollock-1708. Rarity-8. Copper. Reeded Edge. Proof-65+ RB (PCGS). CAC.
Albertine Set of Fairmont Collection Gold Coins
The Fairmont Collection – Albertine Set comprises 294 lots that, as with previous selections from the Fairmont Collection, are fresh to market, totally original, and feature overall outstanding grades from PCGS and a high CAC-approval rate. Extensive offerings of branch mint delicacies abound, from Charlotte and Dahlonega Half Eagles to Carson City Double Eagles. If you collect rare date U.S. gold coins, then there is likely something for even the most advanced collector.
Highlights include:
- Lot 4039: 1865-S Half Eagle. AU-53 (PCGS).
- Lot 4089: 1911-D Half Eagle. MS-63 (PCGS).
- Lot 4099: 1915-S Half Eagle. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 4128: 1855-O Eagle. Winter-1. AU-53 (PCGS).
- Lot 4164: 1890-CC Eagle. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 4219: 1864-S Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS).
- Lot 4221: 1866-S Double Eagle. No Motto. AU-50 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 4231: 1872-CC Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 4233: 1873-CC Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS).
- Lot 4241: 1876-CC Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 4247: 1878-CC Double Eagle. AU-53 (PCGS).
- Lot 4257: 1885-CC Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS).
- Lot 4263: 1891-CC Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.
- Lot 4268: 1893-CC Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS). CAC.
In addition, Session 1 presents a specialized offering of the John Stoebner Collection of Franklin Half Dollars – the #3 All-Time Finest Collection on the PCGS Set Registry (Mint State and Proof). Following soon after is the Ray Ballinger Collection of Liberty Seated Dollars, which, aside from the ultra-rare 1870-S and the unknown 1873-S, is a complete set of circulation strikes by date and mintmark. Both cabinets include many important and infrequent opportunities for specialists that should not be missed.
More information about the Stack’s Bowers June 2024 Showcase Auction–including complete auction listings, lot viewing schedule, and session times–can be found at www.stacksbowers.com. To consign to a Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].
