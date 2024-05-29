Diverse Coin Rarities in Stack’s Bowers June Showcase Auction

Featuring Specialized Collections of Franklin Half Dollars, Liberty Seated Silver Dollars and Gold Coins from the Fairmont Collection-Albertine Set

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 2024 Showcase Auction, held in conjunction with the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Summer Expo, presents eight sessions of American numismatic items from tokens and medals to early American coppers to rare date gold, as well as a wide array of physical cryptocurrency. Session 1 will run from June 17 through June 21, with the highly anticipated Rarities Night session on Tuesday, June 18 and the Albertine Set of Fairmont Collection Gold Coins on Wednesday, June 19.

Stack’s Bowers June Rarities Night Auction

Rarities Night presents an incredible offering of some of the finest, rarest, and most desirable coins to cross the auction block. From a Gem 1652 Pine Tree shilling to the incredibly rare 1885 Pattern Eagle struck in aluminum, and all points in between, if you are a connoisseur of rare United States coinage, you will certainly find something to add to your collection.

Highlights include:

Albertine Set of Fairmont Collection Gold Coins

The Fairmont Collection – Albertine Set comprises 294 lots that, as with previous selections from the Fairmont Collection, are fresh to market, totally original, and feature overall outstanding grades from PCGS and a high CAC-approval rate. Extensive offerings of branch mint delicacies abound, from Charlotte and Dahlonega Half Eagles to Carson City Double Eagles. If you collect rare date U.S. gold coins, then there is likely something for even the most advanced collector.

Highlights include:

In addition, Session 1 presents a specialized offering of the John Stoebner Collection of Franklin Half Dollars – the #3 All-Time Finest Collection on the PCGS Set Registry (Mint State and Proof). Following soon after is the Ray Ballinger Collection of Liberty Seated Dollars, which, aside from the ultra-rare 1870-S and the unknown 1873-S, is a complete set of circulation strikes by date and mintmark. Both cabinets include many important and infrequent opportunities for specialists that should not be missed.

More information about the Stack’s Bowers June 2024 Showcase Auction–including complete auction listings, lot viewing schedule, and session times–can be found at www.stacksbowers.com. To consign to a Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

