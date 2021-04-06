Mint Errors Month-Long Auction

Mint errors take center stage again in Heritage’s latest Month-Long Internet Auction. Bidding is open now, with the concluding Live Session scheduled for 5:00 PM CT on Thursday, April 15. All bidding will take place through the link above.

A highly unusual error offered in this auction comes from The Errorpalooza Collection – a 1981 cent die cap on a nickel planchet. Die caps occur when a struck coin fails to eject from the press and successive strikes on new planchets warp the original coin around one of the die faces, resulting in a uniface “cap” with the design of the capped die struck into the depths of the cylinder. Virtually every instance of such an error involves a die cap produced with a planchet of the same denomination as the die, sometimes bonded with other planchets of the same denomination. The present piece, however, is a die cap formed by a nickel planchet on a cent die, making this a double error of sorts — a die cap and a wrong planchet. We cannot recall having seen such a piece in recent memory.

Some of the other fascinating errors offered in this auction include:

Certified Tokens and Medals

Heritage is also offering a Month-Long auction featuring a selection of Certified Tokens and Medals. Open for bidding now, this auction concludes with a live session at 6PM CT on April 8.

This auction has an abundance of Civil War tokens – privately issued pieces that were designed to circulate as money during the Civil War – with particular emphasis on Civil War Merchant tokens, or storecards. Some of the notable offerings include:

