Mint Errors Month-Long Auction
Mint errors take center stage again in Heritage’s latest Month-Long Internet Auction. Bidding is open now, with the concluding Live Session scheduled for 5:00 PM CT on Thursday, April 15. All bidding will take place through the link above.
A highly unusual error offered in this auction comes from The Errorpalooza Collection – a 1981 cent die cap on a nickel planchet. Die caps occur when a struck coin fails to eject from the press and successive strikes on new planchets warp the original coin around one of the die faces, resulting in a uniface “cap” with the design of the capped die struck into the depths of the cylinder. Virtually every instance of such an error involves a die cap produced with a planchet of the same denomination as the die, sometimes bonded with other planchets of the same denomination. The present piece, however, is a die cap formed by a nickel planchet on a cent die, making this a double error of sorts — a die cap and a wrong planchet. We cannot recall having seen such a piece in recent memory.
Some of the other fascinating errors offered in this auction include:
- (No Date)-D Clad Washington Quarter — Struck Six Times and Indent Reverse — AU58 PCGS
- 1965 Washington Quarter — Struck on a 90% Silver Planchet — AU53 NGC
- No Date Kennedy Half Dollar — Struck on Copper Cent Planchet — MS65 Red and Brown PCGS
- 1977-S Eisenhower Dollar — Struck Through & Retained Copper Staple — PR67 Deep Cameo PCGS
- 1979-S $1 Susan B. Anthony — Struck on 1C Planchet — MS64 PCGS
- 2000-P Sacagawea Dollar — Multi Struck, 70% & 75% Off Center — MS64 PCGS
- 1911 Indian Quarter Eagle — Struck 5% Off Center — MS61 PCGS
Certified Tokens and Medals
Heritage is also offering a Month-Long auction featuring a selection of Certified Tokens and Medals. Open for bidding now, this auction concludes with a live session at 6PM CT on April 8.
This auction has an abundance of Civil War tokens – privately issued pieces that were designed to circulate as money during the Civil War – with particular emphasis on Civil War Merchant tokens, or storecards. Some of the notable offerings include:
- (1861-65) Token Reynolds & Co., Cedar Rapids, IA., Fuld-150A-1a, MS66 Brown NGC
- (1861-65) Token George Brucklacher, Louisville, KY., Fuld-510D-2b, MS66 NGC
- 1863 Token Bellaire Ferry Ticket, Bellaire, OH, Fuld-60A-1a, MS65 Brown NGC
- 1863 Token Leavitt & Bevis, Cincinnati, OH, Fuld-165DD-9a, MS66 Red and Brown NGC
- 1864 Token H. Dodson, Providence, Rhode Island, Fuld-700D-1e, MS63 PCGS
- No Date Token Cossitt Hill & Co., Fuld-600A-5b, MS63 PCGS
- No Date Token Cossitt Hill & Co., Fuld-600A-9a, MS63 Red and Brown PCGS
- (1861-65) Elliott, Vinson & Co., Fuld-600B-1a, MS63 Red and Brown PCGS
- No Date Token Elliott, Vinson & Co., Fuld-600B-2a, MS64 Red and Brown PCGS
- (1860) Token John C. Breckinridge, Fuld-508/519a — Reverse Brockage — MS65 Brown NGC
* * *
