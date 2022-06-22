Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to announce the incredible JBR Set of $5, $10, and $20 Gold Coins from the Fairmont Collection, a landmark feature of their August 2022 Global Showcase Auction. Comprising nearly complete runs of each denomination beginning in 1834, the JBR Set exhibits an astounding combination of Condition Census and Everyman quality across the rarest dates and varieties of U.S. gold. The 554 coins therein feature an overall CAC approval rate of 63% and rank among the top PCGS Registry Sets in their respective categories.

Most importantly, each coin exhibits the incredible quality, originality, and eye appeal that has become a hallmark of the Fairmont provenance.

The $5 half eagles from the JBR Set span nearly a full century of U.S. coinage, and include examples from the Classic Head, Liberty Head, and Indian Head series. A remarkable 75% of the 224 half eagles have been approved by CAC and they are ranked as the #1 Current and All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set LIBERTY HEAD $5 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1839-1908) – CAC category, as well as the #2 Current and All-Time Finest Set in the U.S. $5 GOLD COMPLETE BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1795-1929) category.

Highlights include:

An AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1861-C

An AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1863

A rare EF-45 (PCGS) CAC 1864-S

A historic MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1866-S Motto

An AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1872-CC

An AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1874-CC

An incredible MS-62+ (PCGS) CAC 1909-O rarity

A Choice MS-63+ (PCGS) CAC 1911-D, and

A near-Gem MS-64 (PCGS) CAC 1929

The $10 eagles in the JBR Set encompass the Liberty Head series through the Indian Head series and offer a CAC approval rate of over 50% across 167 coins. They are currently ranked as the #2 Current and All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set in both the LIBERTY HEAD $10 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1838-1907) – CAC and U.S. $10 GOLD COMPLETE BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1795-1933) categories.

Highlights among the eagles include:

An important MS-62 (PCGS) 1853/’2′

A MS-62+ (PCGS) CAC 1854

An AU-53 (PCGS) CAC 1864, and

An AU-55 (PCGS) CAC 1865-S

Comprising Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagles from 1850 through 1928, the 163 coins of this denomination in the JBR Set boast a CAC approval rate of over 60%. They are currently ranked as the #2 Current and All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set in both the LIBERTY HEAD $20 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1850-1907) – CAC and U.S. $20 GOLD COMPLETE BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1850-1932) categories.

Highlights include:

A rare MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1851-O

A superior AU-55+ (PCGS) CAC 1861-O

A prized AU-58 (PCGS) 1866-S No Motto rarity

A scarce MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1873-CC

A lustrous MS-62 (PCGS) CAC 1885-CC, and

A rare MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1891-CC

The offering of the JBR Set from the Fairmont Collection comes on the heels of the record-setting sale of the Hendricks Set from the same source in the firm’s April 2022 auction. The Hendricks Set earned over $13.6 million USD in total prices, more than doubling the overall pre-sale estimate and with an average lot value of nearly $30,000. More than 350 lots, over 70% of the collection, set new auction records for the grade or overall issue, and 17 lots achieved six-figure prices.

With such astounding success realized by the Hendricks Set in April, the August sale of the JBR Set is sure to be another milestone event for specialists in U.S. gold coins. For more information about the JBR Set from the Fairmont Collection or to consign your collection alongside this group in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2022 Global Showcase Auction, contact the firm today by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 800-458-4646.