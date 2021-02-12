By CoinWeek …..

On Thursday, February 11, the last Proof American Silver Eagle to feature the iconic Heraldic Eagle reverse by John Mercanti went on sale at noon Eastern Standard Time. For collectors assembling a complete set of what is now considered the “Type I” Silver Eagle–especially those who have been loyal customers of the United States Mint since 1986 when the series debuted–the 2021 issue struck at West Point is an important and emotionally-tinged coin.

And with the heightened interest and demand in this particular release, the 2021-W Silver Eagle Proof was sold out on the Mint’s website within minutes. Inevitably, many buyers were left disappointed when they were not able to purchase a coin. Since the potential was there for this release to become yet another in a long line of frustrations with the United States Mint’s approach to online sales, CoinWeek reached out to our readers on FaceBook yesterday afternoon to see what their experiences were like and what thoughts they had to share with other collectors. Below is a sampling of those comments, edited for clarity.

* * *

Tim Grueger: In 13 hours after the American eagle went on sale they were out!! I saw where you can purchase from the secondary market for $103 only 13 hrs after!!! What a big slap in the face for the small regular person! Very disappointed in the mint. No wonder collecting just for the joy in it is gone. You cannot compete

Kevin Hauge: The Congrats were NOT even for sale! It was the first thing I put in my cart & went to the proof & I was told the $75 congrats set was NOT AVAILABLE! The MINT says NO LIMIT! I call BS! The MINT used to make millions of these, so why the hell are they being so limited!

Steve G. Schumann: I bagged 2 Eagles right off the bat – no issues at all. No weird page timeouts or other crap either, smooth transaction. (Editor: Lucky you! Congratulations!)

Dean Tanaka: Bought a couple. Good enough for me. (Editor: Ditto!)

Tim Brock: I’m signed up through the auto-enrollment program. I don’t even think about it, the mint just charges my credit card and sends them to me. (Editor: Sounds like a smart idea. Here’s the link: folks.)

Jeremy McDaris: How can I have 2 items in my cart and the mint remove those items? I’m tired of trying to buy something only to be pissed on by the mint.

Ricky Boothe: Well the dealers will be selling a $73 coin for $300 probably Collecting coins is not fun anymore

Alex Tobey: Don’t trust the U.S. Mint. I bought mine on eBay. (Editor: From someone who bought theirs from the U.S. Mint.)

Mark Dymond: I think the issue is there was a 99 household limit so bots and scalpers picked it up quick.

Mark Franzosa: I’m an enrollment customer as well and got my confirmation in e-mail yesterday.

Donald McNamee: They sold out almost instantly. Put my name on the notification list. Not keeping my hopes up.

Craig Burkhart: What’s the best way to find release date/times? (Editor: We tell you on CoinWeek. The Mint also posts and regularly updates an easy to follow 2021 Product Release Schedule.).

* * *

Were you able to order one (or more?) yourself? Were you unsuccessful? Tell us what you think about it in the comments below.