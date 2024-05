CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in April 2024

Coins approved by CAC and graded by CACG fared well in public sales during April 2024, attaining notable premiums. Here are ten examples of such pieces selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1937 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS67

On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS67 grade 1937 Walking Liberty Half Dollar for $1,200. On March 10, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1937 Half Dollar without a CAC sticker for $891.

2. 1913 Indian Head Half Eagle in MS62

On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS62 1913 Indian Head Half Eagle $5 gold coin for $1,080. On February 25, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS62 1913 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $880. Market levels for these were about the same on Feb. 25 as they were on April 10, further emphasizing the CAC premiums.

3. 1914-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS64

On April 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS64 grade 1914-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 gold coin for $3,600. On April 7, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS65 1914-S Double Eagle without a CAC sticker for $2,970. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS65 1914-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,880.

4. 1929-D Lincoln Wheat Cent in MS66 RD

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified MS66 RD 1929-D Lincoln Wheat Cent for $3,996.30. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS66 RD 1929-D Lincoln Cent, without a CAC sticker, for $2,977.70.

5. 1920 Pilgrim Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar in MS67

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS67 1920 Pilgrim Tercentenary Commemorative Half Dollar for $3,190. In 2023, Heritage sold four PCGS-graded MS67 1920 Pilgrim Commemorative Half Dollars, none of which had a CAC sticker: one for $1,620 on November 20; one for $1,920 on October 9; one for $1,800 on July 3; and one for $1,920 on April 24, 2023. CACG is a relative newcomer to the TPG space but it is clear that CAC premiums also apply to CACG-graded material.

6. 1942 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in Proof 68

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified Proof 68 1942 Walking Liberty Half Dollar for $5,093.01. On April 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified Proof 68 1942 Half Dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,041.50. On March 31, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-certified Proof 68 1942 Half Dollar, also without a CAC sticker, for $3,025.

7. 1885-CC Morgan Dollar in MS67

On April 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS67 1885-CC Morgan Dollar for $13,750. Six seconds later, at 6:12:54 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1885-CC Morgan Dollar without a CAC sticker for $8,098.20.

8. 1856 Three Cent Silver in MS64

On April 23, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS64 grade 1856 Three Cent Silver coin for $1,500. On Feb. 13, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS64 1856 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $1,020.

9. 1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS66

On April 23, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS66 1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollars. The second (with a CAC sticker) brought $1,140 and the first (without a sticker) realized $780.

10. 1893 Columbian Exposition Half Dollar in MS66

On April 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS66 grade 1893 Columbian Exposition Commemorative Half Dollar for $900. On March 17, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1893 Columbian Half Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $661.10. On December 10, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS66 1893 Columbian Half, without a CAC sticker, for $525.55.

