Stack’s Bowers Spring 2024 Maastricht Results Show Strong World Paper Money Market

The Spring 2024 Maastricht Auction, held on May 9 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, offered 711 lots of paper money from all over the world. Held in conjunction with the MIF Paper Money Fair, the sale saw nearly $1.4 million in prices realized, driven by bidders participating from around the globe.

Results from the single session were led by two notes from the Deutsch-Asiatische Bank from the Al Kugel Collection. Lot 50223, a 10 Dollar specimen from Tsingtau graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 63 realized $78,000, while lot 50222, a 1 Dollar specimen from the same branch graded PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 brought an equally impressive $72,000.

The European section was led by lot 50487, a 1935 20 Latu specimen from Latvia graded PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58, (also from the Al Kugel Collection) that brought $43,200.

For collectors of banknotes of the Americas key rarities included the Landhuis Collection of Curaçao, one of the finest selections ever to come to the market. Lot 50268, a 100 Gulden 1954 from Curaçao graded PMG Choice Very Fine 35 brought $13,200. A private issue put into circulation during a coin shortage in the 1890s by Wed. Willem P. Maal was offered in lot 50292. That note, graded PMG Choice Fine 15, brought $5,040.

Collectors of finest known examples had plenty of options in the sale, including lot 50029, an Austrian 1000 Schilling dated 1947 graded PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 68 EPQ, which brought $10,200. Another grade rarity was offered as lot 50357, a 5 Roupies from French India graded PMG Choice About UNC 58, that realized $7,800.

Complete prices realized for the Stacks’ Bowers Galleries Spring 2024 Maastricht auction can be found at StacksBowers.com. All prices realized include a 20% buyer’s premium. For additional questions regarding this sale, or to consign to the Fall 2024 Maastricht Auction or any of the firm’s other sales, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-458-4646 or email Dennis Hengeveld, Director of Consignments and former President of World Banknote Auctions (recently acquired by Stack’s Bowers Galleries), at [email protected].

* * *