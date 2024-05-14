Maine American Innovation $1 Coin Products Available May 16

By CoinWeek ….



Rolls and bags of the Maine American Innovation $1 coin go on sale directly from the United States Mint at noon Eastern on Thursday, May 16. The third issue of 2024 and the 24th entry in the 57-coin series, the Maine American Innovation $1 coin honors Dr. Bernard Lown, an inventor and cardiologist who developed the direct current defibrillator for cardiac resuscitation. This medical tool not only saves lives through direct intervention but also makes complex cardiac surgeries possible.

Janet Mills (D), Governor of Maine, was quoted in a Mint press release as saying the following:

“I thank the U.S. Mint for celebrating Maine’s proud tradition of innovation by honoring Dr. Bernard Lown as part of its American Innovation $1 Coin Program. Dr. Lown’s many contributions to medicine, including the invention of the direct current defibrillator, are responsible for saving countless lives. A graduate of Lewiston High School and the University of Maine, his story is a shining example of the outsized impact Maine people have had—and continue to have—on our nation and world.”

Maine American Innovation $1 Coin Design

Each American Innovation $1 coin features a common obverse and a reverse that celebrates scientific and cultural innovation from the state or territory that it honors. The reverse of the Maine American Innovation Dollar depicts a bust of Dr. Bernard Lown in a left-facing profile above a defibrillator being used on a nondescript patient’s chest. Running across the center of the design are two inscriptions: BERNARD LOWN, M.D. on the left and DIRECT CURRENT DEFIBRILLATOR on the right. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA runs clockwise across the top edge, while MAINE runs counterclockwise along the bottom. Designed and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, her initials PH can be found on the bottom right.

The obverse common to all entries in the series depicts the Statue of Liberty, along with the motto IN GOD WE TRUST and the denomination $1. A stylized gear, which was introduced in 2019 and changes each subsequent year of the program, serves as a privy mark. Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz created the design, and Phebe Hemphill sculpted it. The initials JK and PH are found on the bottom left and right, respectively.

Incuse edge lettering includes the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM, the date 2024, and the relevant mintmark.

