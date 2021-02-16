CoinWeek Podcast #151: Collecting Modern U.S. Coins From Change

Charles Morgan and Chris Bulfinch start off this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast with a discussion of the quick sellout of the 2021-W American Silver Eagle Proof Coin and talk about how the issue marks the end of an era for the world’s most popular bullion coin.

After that, Charles and Chris break down everything you need to know about putting together a collection of modern U.S. coins from change. They give battle-tested strategies for getting circulating coins in bulk from your bank at face value and building a collection at no premium to you.

They talk about dump banks, coin folders, coin tubes, which denominations are most likely to yield silver coinage, and, finally, Charles shares a crazy story about how one of his friends had a source to buy $1,000 mixed-date Eisenhower Dollar bags at face value and would sometimes find American Silver Eagles, Morgan and Peace dollars!

If you’re a budget collector, this episode is for you!

