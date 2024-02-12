What Not Online Auctions

Dominion Grading Service – A Defunct Coin Grading Company

Dominion Grading Service (DGS) is a defunct grading service operated by David Lawrence Rare Coins of Virginia Beach, Virginia. It was operational from April 2008 to August 5, 2010.

A Franklin half dollar graded F12 by Dominion Grading Service. Image: DLRC/ CoinHoarder.
David Lawrence Rare Coins purchased PCI (Photo Certified Institute) assets and intended to continue on with that brand name, but felt that it could not recalibrate PCI’s grading standards under its ownership without creating brand confusion. The DGS coin holder used the PCI shell and a perforated white paper insert with blue graphics on the top and bottom.

The firm offered a coin imaging service online called AuthentiVIEW. Mike Ellis served as the company’s senior grader.

Dominion Grading Service was considered a quality grading company but did not gain enough traction in the market to survive. In the company’s closing announcement, David Lawrence Rare Coins president John Feigenbaum wrote:

“IN THE TIME SINCE WE STARTED DGS, BOTH PCGS AND NGC HAVE MADE GREAT STRIDES AND IMPROVEMENTS TO THEIR GRADING TECHNOLOGIES AND PRACTICES AND WE NO LONGER FEEL THAT OUR SERVICES ARE NEEDED. ADDITIONALLY, CAC IS DOING A FANTASTIC JOB OF ASSESSING THE QUALITY IN PCGS AND NGC HOLDERS.

“AS FOR DGS, WE SIMPLY DO NOT FEEL THAT THERE IS ENOUGH DEMAND FOR COLLECTOR COINS AT THIS TIME TO MERIT OUR FURTHER INVESTMENT. WE HAVE DISCONTINUED GRADING AT DGS AT THIS TIME. IF YOU HAVE DGS-GRADED COINS TO SELL, PLEASE OFFER THEM TO US FOR SALE. WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO THE QUALITY AND STANDARDS OF OUR GRADING AT DGS AND WE STILL MAKE TWO-WAY MARKETS IN DGS-GRADED COINS.”

CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
