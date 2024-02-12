American Numismatic Association Centennial Medal (1991) : A Collector’s Guide

The American Numismatic Association Centennial Medal was issued in 1991 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the American Numismatic Association (ANA).

The medal’s obverse was designed by former United States Mint sculptor-engraver Thomas D. Rogers, Sr. and features a generic ancient Greek or Roman warrior cradling the ANA lamp of knowledge. The design has a scalloped overlay.

The reverse was designed by Paul Takacs and features a series of increasingly small circles overlaid on top of one another with the smallest circle bearing the ANA “eagle” logo. The artist has said that the design represents the ripples a coin makes when dropped into the water, though it also looks like the size of various denominations’ planchets to us. The phrase AMERICAN NUMISMATIC ASSOCIATION CENTENNIAL is inscribed from the top of the medal to slightly below the middle, one word inside of each respective “planchet”. The years 1891 1991 is inscribed to the left of the eagle, with each year in a separate “planchet”, as well.

The American Numismatic Association Centennial Medal was sold through August 18, 1991. The 1.5” bronze medal was issued at an initial retail price of $12.00, and the 1.5” silver medal was issued at $30. The 1.5” gold medal, issued at $450, was available by special order.

