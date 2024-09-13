Gem CAC 1914-D Lincoln Cent Offered in GreatCollections Auction

By CoinWeek ….

Despite its mintage of 1,193,000, we believe that the 1914-D Lincoln Cent is scarcer today than some other important issues in the Lincoln Wheat Cent series and may well be one of the keys to a date and mintmark collection. It is unarguably a condition rarity, one of the rarest early Lincoln Cents in Mint State and usually found heavily circulated. Red examples in Mint State can get quite expensive, with recent auction prices approaching six figures.

This Sunday, collectors have the chance to obtain a high-quality Gem 1914-D Lincoln Cent in the GreatCollections online U.S. coin auction. This example is graded MS65 BN by PCGS and approved as strong for the grade by CAC.

Any collector looking to add this pivotal piece to their collection or set registry should be wary of counterfeit 1914-D Lincoln Cents and only buy this coin certified by one of the major third-party grading services. Counterfeiters have frequently added a fake “D” mintmark to otherwise genuine 1914 cents from Philadelphia. Or they might alter the first “4” in a 1944-D cent to make it look like a “1914”-dated coin. Lesser-quality counterfeits aren’t too difficult to avoid, but sophisticated fakes can go undetected by the average collector. Still, it’s interesting to note that the Denver mintmark used before 1931 is smaller than the one used afterward. Additionally, sculptor Victor David Brenner’s initials initials V.D.B. are not on the bust truncation of a real 1914-D Lincoln Cent.

Currently, the highest of 32 bids in this 1914-D Lincoln Cent auction was $5,472.

