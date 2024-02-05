“God and Our Right” – Paper Money Inscription Explained

“God and Our Right” is a motto found on certain issues of United States paper money, emblazoned on a federal shield located in the bottom left corner of the $20 Interest-Bearing Treasury Note of August 15, 1864.

But “God and Our Right” is actually one of two mottos invoking God on that specific paper money note

On the bottom right corner is another federal shield, this one inscribed with “IN GOD IS OUR TRUST”, an alternative phrasing of the motto “IN GOD WE TRUST”, which was adopted on the obverse of the Two Cent piece, which was first put into production just four months prior to the issue of this note.

The usage of these mottos at the height of the American Civil War illustrates the degree to which the North saw the conflict in religious terms.

* * *