What Not Online Auctions

HomePaper Money“God and Our Right” - Paper Money Inscription Explained

“God and Our Right” – Paper Money Inscription Explained

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
1864 $20 Compound Interest Treasury Note graded PCGS Extremely Fine 40 and ex: James a. Stack, Sr. This note was sold by Stack’s Bowers on March 22, 2018, for $28,800 USD. Image: Stack’s Bowers.
1864 $20 Compound Interest Treasury Note graded PCGS Extremely Fine 40 and ex: James a. Stack, Sr. This note was sold by Stack’s Bowers on March 22, 2018, for $28,800 USD. Image: Stack’s Bowers.

God and Our Right” is a motto found on certain issues of United States paper money, emblazoned on a federal shield located in the bottom left corner of the $20 Interest-Bearing Treasury Note of August 15, 1864.

But “God and Our Right” is actually one of two mottos invoking God on that specific paper money note

On the bottom right corner is another federal shield, this one inscribed with “IN GOD IS OUR TRUST”, an alternative phrasing of the motto “IN GOD WE TRUST”, which was adopted on the obverse of the Two Cent piece, which was first put into production just four months prior to the issue of this note.

The usage of these mottos at the height of the American Civil War illustrates the degree to which the North saw the conflict in religious terms.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
1936 Elgin Centennial Half Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

Bullion Sharks Gold

Heritage Auctions Long Beach

Great Collections Ancient and World Coins

Mid America Rare Coins - Jeff Garrett

L & C Coins New Coins

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.