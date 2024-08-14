Heritage to Hold Premium Gold Showcase Auction August 26

The August 26 Showcase Auction of Premium U.S. Gold Coins from Heritage Auctions focuses on quality gold coins from among the pre-1933 issues of the United States Mint. While double eagles are well-represented as always, this auction also features significant selections of Gold Dollars, quarter eagles, half eagles, and eagles. Bidding for this auction is open now, with the closing live session scheduled to be held on Heritage Live at 8 pm CT on Monday, August 26.

A particularly outstanding example of the high-quality offerings featured here is a 1923-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, graded MS67 by NGC, an ideal branch mint type coin. The Denver Mint struck a substantial production of 1,702,250 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles in 1923, making the issue relatively available in high grade and a favorite choice of type collectors. This spectacular Superb Gem exhibits sharply detailed design elements, with some interesting die cracks through the letters in LIBERTY. The virtually flawless orange-gold surfaces are lustrous and appealing.

Take a look at some of the other highlights from this auction:

