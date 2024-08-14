BEP Introduces New Series 2021 $5 Uncut Currency Sheets

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) is pleased to introduce Series 2021 $5 Uncut Currency Sheets. Series 2021 $5 Uncut Currency Sheets feature Federal Reserve Notes bearing the signatures of two notable women for the first time in U.S. history: Janet L. Yellen, the first woman appointed as Secretary of the Treasury, and Chief Lynn Malerba, the first Native American to hold the office of Treasurer of the United States and the first woman to become the 18th Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, a life appointment. Be among the first to own these historic currency sheets, available for purchase in the following sheet sizes:

50-subject $5 Uncut Currency Sheet: $335.00

25-subject $5 Uncut Currency Sheet: $178.00

20-subject $5 Uncut Currency Sheet: $149.00

10-subject $5 Uncut Currency Sheet: $86.00

5-subject $5 Uncut Currency Sheet: $50.50

The $5 Uncut Currency Sheets may be purchased through the United States Mint online store at catalog.usmint.gov and by telephone, toll free, at 1 (800) USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468. BEP currency products are also available for purchase in BEP’s Washington, D.C. and Fort Worth, Texas Visitor Center gift shops.

