Mike Byers Mint Error News – Unique Canadian Quarter Set Overstruck by 1978 Canadian Cent Dies

By Mike Byers
Unique Set of 1978 Canadian Overstrikes. Image: Mike Byers / CoinWeek.

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

This is an amazing and unique set of Canadian quarter mint errors. Each of these are Canadian quarters struck by Canadian cent dies and are referred to as double denominations. These are among the rarest type of double denomination since they were deliberately overstruck by dies of a smaller denomination. Six out of the seven have dates that differ from the 1978 Canadian cent dies which makes them “dual date” mint errors as well. PCGS has authenticated and certified these as mint errors.

The Canadian quarter struck from 1968-1978 depicts the second portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse and the reverse portrays a caribou. These were struck in nickel composition with a weight of 5.05 grams and a diameter of 23.88 mm. In 1973, a different design was used for the reverse, portraying the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It was a circulating commemorative coin. To my knowledge, this 1973 commemorative quarter overstruck by 1978 Canadian cent dies is unique.

Image: Mike Byers.

Two of the seven quarters were overstruck off-center by the cent dies; the other five were struck within in the diameter of the quarter. PCGS noted on the inserts that two of the quarters were scratched and when this occurs, they are not given a numeric grade. In my professional opinion, having dealt in major mint errors for 45 years, it is more likely that the scratches are actually ejection marks or handling marks from the creation of these exotic and intentional major mint errors. These quarters (with a diameter of 23.88 mm) obviously did not fit properly in the collar designed for the 1978 Canadian cents.

Each Canadian quarter overstruck with cent dies is extremely dramatic and the set obviously was kept together as a set for half a century. These were intentionally struck and are prized and collected by many dealers and collectors who specialize in dramatic and rare major mint errors.

 

Mike Byers is the Owner, Publisher and Editor of Mint Error News Magazine and the Mint Error News website that was founded in 2003. In 2009, Mike Byers published his first book, World's Greatest Mint Errors, which received the NLG Award for Best World Coin Book.
United States Mint Handover Medallion Presented at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

