Million-Dollar Exhibits at ANA 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money

Multi-million-dollar exhibits of historic numismatic treasures–some on public display together for the first time–will be among the many highlights of the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, August 6-10. ANA members are encouraged to pre-register for the show to skip the registration line. Pre-registration ends July 12.

Million-Dollar Coins and Exhibits at the ANA

“The finest known 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar, believed by many experts to be the first silver dollar struck by the young United States Mint, will be displayed for perhaps the last time for years to come. Insured for $15 million, it is going into a private collection after the convention,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick.

The 1794 dollar–as well as a rare gold 1861 Paquet Reverse Double Eagle and the most complete collection of Red Seal National Bank Notes, all with serial number one–will be part of a $30 million display courtesy of Ian Russell of GreatCollections, the ANA’s Official Auctioneer.

Visitors can also see for the first time another portion of the extensive Tyrant Collection, described as the most valuable rare collection in private hands. California collector Dan O’Dowd, in conjunction with Goldberg Coins and Collectibles of Los Angeles, will have a $5 million “Tyrants of the Nile” exhibit of more than 350 superb-quality Egyptian rare coins dating back 2,300 years. It will include coins depicting the ancient world’s most famous queen, the legendary Cleopatra VII.

Selected pieces from the ANA Edward C. Rochette Money Museum will also be on display, including ancient coins of Parthia and the McDermott-Bebee 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. The Museum Showcase will also feature Florida collector Ron Firman’s Mint Red 1943 Bronze Lincoln Cent and a 1944 cent mistakenly struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet from the previous year.

“There will also be two sets of United States Pattern Coins from the Black Cat Collection,” including the only remaining complete 16-coin 1868 aluminum die trial Proof Set. There also is a complete six-coin copper and silver proof set of the 1882 Liberty Head Shield Earring patterns in 25-cent, 50-cent, and $1 denominations,” said ANA Museum Curator Doug Mudd. “Those important pattern coins are courtesy of Legend Numismatics of Lincroft, New Jersey, and the anonymous owner of the Black Cat Collection.”

The unique Experimental Finish 1910 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle discovered in 2006, and one of the two known Satin Finish Proof 1921 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles, will be displayed together for only the second time. The coins are being loaned to the ANA exhibit by Brian Hendelson, president of Classic Coin Company of Bridgewater, New Jersey.

“Paper money collectors will want to see the display of Bank of the United States banknotes from a recent donation by long-time ANA advocates John and Nancy Wilson of Florida,” stated Mudd. “The exhibit at the ANA also will include checks signed by President Andrew Jackson and Winfield ‘Old Fuss and Feathers’ Scott, a former Commanding General of the United States Army and the 1852 presidential nominee of the Whig Party.”

Rooms and Rates

Special room rates are available, while rooms last, at two hotels near the convention center – the Hyatt Regency O’Hare and the Hilton Rosemont/Chicago O’Hare. Reservations must be made by July 14, 2024, to qualify for the rate.

For additional information about the ANA 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money and lodging, please visit WorldsFairofMoney.com.

