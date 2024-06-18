Rare Gold Elizabeth I Half Pound Offered by Atlas Numismatics

Atlas Numismatics presents the following new coins and medals for your consideration this month. We hope you find something of interest for your collection in our list and we look forward to hearing from you. Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries at [email protected].

New World Coins at Atlas Numismatics

These five items are among the 247 recent additions to our stock. We have added new material in the World (188), Ancient (8) and U.S. (51) categories.

1079267 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Elizabeth I. (Queen, 1558-1603). (1592-95)-(Tun) AV Half-Pound. NGC MS62. Tower mint. Crowned bust, left / Crowned shield divides E – R to either side. SCBC-2535, North 2009; Fr.-215.

Sixth issue. Extremely rare type in this quality.

Ex. Christopher Comber Collection, previously purchased from Mark Rasmussen privately in 2001 (St. James’s Auctions Ltd. [London], Auction 48, 23 September 2021, Lot 137).

1078206 | FRANCE. Napoleon I. MDCCCX (1810) AR Medal. PCGS SP64. By Andrieu and Denon (Obv.) & Brenet and Denon (Rev.). Edge: Plain. 32mm. Laureated head of Napoleon conjoined with Marie-Louise, right; signed below truncation / The marriage couple standing, hands clasped, in front of a lit altar, decorated with a love bow and arrow over a torch of Hymen. Bramsen 952; cf. Julius 2261; Zeitz 110 (in Bronze); Trésor Tf.-39.2.

To commemorate Napoleon’s wedding to Marie-Louise in Paris.

1078400 | ITALIAN STATES. Livorno. Cosimo III de Medici. (1670-1723). 1713 AR Pezza della Rosa. NGC MS63. Florence. 26gm. COSMVS · IIID · G · M · DVX· ETRVRIAE ·. Higher, narrower crown / GRATIA… Rosebush. KM 15.4; Dav.-1501; C.N.I. XI/45/88.

Includes original collector’s ticket of Clelio Varesi.

1079290 | JAPAN. Man’en. (1860-1862). (1860-62) AV 10 Ryo Oban. PCGS MS64. Edo (Tokyo). 136mm x 79mm. 112.06gm. Crenulations with vertical calligraphic inscription in ink; four circular flower-stamps (or hanaoshi) composed of 5-3 pattern paulownia seals (丸に五三桐 or Maru ni go-san kiri) / Three stamps running down the middle with three smaller stamps to the lower left, (吉) (き) (宇). KM C-24a.2; JNDA 09-11; Fr.-7; Munro pl. 13/4.

Hammered Coinage. Machine-made horizontal crenulations. Man’en (万延) was a Japanese era name spanning the years from March 1860 through February 1861. The reigning emperor was Kōmei-tennō (孝明天皇).

Includes custom Japanese wooden box and facsimile of JNDA certificate #4882.

1079033 | SPAIN. Pedro I. (King, 1350-1369). (1350-69)-S AV Dobla de 35 Maravedís. NGC MS66. Seville mint. 4.56gm. +PЄTRVS: DЄI: GRA: RЄX CASTЄLLЄ: Є LЄG:. Crowned bust of the king left / +PЄTRVS: DЄI: GRA: RЄX: CASTЄLLЄ: Є L:. Quartered arms with turrets in the first and fourth quadrants, and lions in the second and third, S in third quadrant. Fr.-108; Cayon 1282; MEC 532; Burgos/Benedito/Peres 330.

