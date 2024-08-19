More CN Counterfeit “CC” Half Dollars – Jack Young’s Fun With Fakes

Stacks Bowers WFOM Auction

By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC), and the Dark Side Group ……
 

Since I wrote my CoinWeek article on Facebook-sponsored ads of counterfeit 1875-CC half dollars, we have seen more activity from the actual counterfeiters – including additional differently dated examples with the common bad “CC” reverse.

So, I’ll start with the newest example and the Facebook and seller ads for these.

Facebook ad with image of a genuine coin

Click on the link and you travel (to CN!) to this:

Documented CN counterfeit coin and fake PCGS slab site

Order one and here is what you get:

Counterfeit 1871-CC half dollar in a fake PCGS slab

And the slab image:

Same counterfeit 1871-CC half dollar in a fake PCGS slab

The certification number is for a genuine example and the PCGS online cert has a past auction listing included that leads to an image of the genuine example:

PCGS online certification verification screen.
Genuine example for the cited cert- swing and a miss!

Not even close. Neither obverse nor reverse matches the genuine one, but they are a match (excluding the date) to the previously documented 1875-CC half dollar counterfeit.

1871-CC counterfeit (left) 1875-CC counterfeit (right)

Both share the “flattened nose” and splattered blisters indicative of a bad cast coin.

The reverses are a direct match with no date alterations required.

1871-CC counterfeit (left) 1875-CC counterfeit (right)

Here’s the recent eBay listing that prompted me to write this article; scales always add to an image of authenticity.

Recent eBay listing of a counterfeit 1872-CC half dollar

And the “coin” – almost like déjà vu all over again!

eBay listed counterfeit 1872-CC half dollar

And just when I thought it can’t get much worse, the same ‘Bay seller lists an 1873-CC with arrows.

Recent eBay listing of a counterfeit 1873-CC arrows half dollar

Look familiar?

eBay listed counterfeit 1873-CC arrows half dollar

Following their apparent plan, the counterfeiters continue to use a common type half dollar obverse with different added dates and the common fake reverse.

NGC and Earlier Counterfeit “CC” Half Dollars

Giving credit to my friends at NGC, they wrote an informative article on a fake 1873 With Arrows Half Dollar also published on CoinWeek. In it, the grading service shows images of a similar looking obverse with arrows dated 1873 but with a different reverse.

Counterfeit 1873-P arrows half dollar Image: NGC / CoinWeek.

From their article, they show the obvious date difference to a known genuine example:

Genuine example (top), counterfeit example (bottom) courtesy NGC

And though the date of the counterfeit doesn’t match a genuine example, it does match the 1873-CC subject of this article, along with a number of other common marks!

NGC counterfeit 1873 arrow obverse (left), Bay counterfeit 1873-CC with arrows (right)

Having trouble keeping up? I suppose that is something the counterfeiters are hoping for, as the number of new or different fakes seems to grow daily… along with the attempts to sell them.

So, as always, stay vigilant out there; we on the Dark Side and Fun with Fakes are certainly trying!

Best,

Jack

MORE Articles on Counterfeit Coins by Jack D. Young

* * *

An engineer by training, Jack D. Young is a researcher and author on the subject of the recent wave of deceptive struck counterfeits. He is the founder of the "Dark Side" Counterfeits and Fakes Facebook watch group, a participating member of Early American Coppers (EAC) since 2002, the Liberty Seated Collectors Club (LSCC), C4, the NLG, the ANA, and the ANS. Jack has consulted on the subject of counterfeits and their effect on the Hobby with staffers of the United States Senate Finance Committee, a senior member of the U.S. Secret Service (both with the ACTF as an Expert Network volunteer), and agents of both CBP and the Department of the Treasury. His work has appeared in various club journals, including The Numismatist, and he was acknowledged for his research by Q. David Bowers in the latter's The Copper Coins of Vermont (2018). The ACTF awarded Jack Young the Alan Kreuzer Award in 2019 and the PNG presented him with the Sol Kaplan Award in 2022. He started collecting as a youth, filling a Lincoln penny board with his grandmother, and continues to collect low-grade early large cents by date and some varieties.
