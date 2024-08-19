Mike Byers Mint Error News Magazine New Issue Now Available

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



Mint Error News Magazine #71 Now Available

Issue 71 of Mint Error News Magazine is now available and features a unique Kennedy Half Dollar likely struck on an experimental cent planchet.

Published by coin dealer and error coin expert Mike Byers, the magazine brings the latest information to the collector. It also features Die Trials, Test Pieces, Numismatic Rarities, Patterns, Currency Errors, Discoveries from the United States Mint, and a 32-page price guide.

Click here (PDF) to read the entire issue.

