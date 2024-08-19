Stacks Bowers WFOM Auction

HomeUS CoinsMike Byers Mint Error News Magazine New Issue Now Available

Mike Byers Mint Error News Magazine New Issue Now Available

Mike Byers
By Mike Byers

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……
 

Mint Error News Magazine, Issue #71.

Mint Error News Magazine #71 Now Available

 

Issue 71 of Mint Error News Magazine is now available and features a unique Kennedy Half Dollar likely struck on an experimental cent planchet.

Published by coin dealer and error coin expert Mike Byers, the magazine brings the latest information to the collector. It also features Die Trials, Test Pieces, Numismatic Rarities, Patterns, Currency Errors, Discoveries from the United States Mint, and a 32-page price guide.

Click here (PDF) to read the entire issue.

 

 

Mike Byers Mint Error News

* * *

Mike Byers
Mike Byershttps://minterrornews.com/
Mike Byers is the Owner, Publisher and Editor of Mint Error News Magazine and the Mint Error News website that was founded in 2003. In 2009, Mike Byers published his first book, World's Greatest Mint Errors, which received the NLG Award for Best World Coin Book.
Previous article
1938-D Lincoln Cent : A Collector’s Guide

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

L and C Shop Now

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals