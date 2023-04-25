New Appointees Join Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

The United States Mint announces the appointment of two new members to four-year terms on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC).

Darla Jackson

A sculptor residing in Philadelphia, Darla Jackson has been appointed as a member Specially Qualified in Sculpture or Medallic Arts. She replaces Robin Salmon, who has served on the CCAC since 2018. Ms. Jackson received a BFA in Sculpture from Moore College of Art in 2003. After receiving a John S. and James L. Knight Arts Challenge Grant in both 2011 and 2013, she founded the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym, a membership-based community sculpture studio.

Her work has been shown in numerous exhibitions locally, at the Philadelphia Art Alliance; Seraphin Gallery; the Pennsylvanian Academy of the Fine Arts; the Woodmere Art Museum, and at a Wind Challenge exhibition at the Fleisher Art Memorial. Exhibitions nationwide at museums and galleries include the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts; Thinkspace Gallery in Culver City, California; the Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts in Wilmington, Delaware, and Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Her work has been shown internationally in Belgium and Germany, and she has lectured about her work at venues including the Barnes Foundation and the Wagner Free Institute of Science.

Jackson is an Assistant Professor of Sculpture at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and teaches Sculpture workshops across the country. She is also an elected Sculptor member of the National Sculpture Society and serves on its Honors and Awards Committee. In 2021, she joined the board of Philadelphia Sculptors.

Kellen Hoard

Young Numismatist Kellen Hoard has been appointed to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee as a member representing the general public. He replaces Samuel Gill, who has served on the CCAC since 2018.

Kellen is a student in the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University. He has been a numismatist since he was nine years old, and in the years since has authored over a dozen numismatic articles in a wide variety of publications, spoken at events to hundreds of numismatists from around the world, worked as an intern at the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP), and served as a member of the Board for the Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association (PNNA). He is a member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), American Numismatic Society (ANS), Numismatic Bibliomania Society (NBS), Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association, and several other numismatic organizations. For his work in numismatics, he was selected as the 2021 ANA Young Numismatist of the Year.

Outside of numismatics, Kellen has extensive experience in politics, civics, student journalism, and public policy. For his work in these fields, he has received various recognitions including Emerging Leader (Harvard Institute of Politics); Courage in Student Journalism Award (Kent State University and the Student Press Law Center); Bryan Cameron Impact Scholar (Bryan Cameron Education Foundation); National Superior Award in Press Law and Ethics (Journalism Education Association and the National Student Press Association); and Outstanding Student Advocate of the Year (Washington State PTA).

* * *

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC):

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.