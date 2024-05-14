Numismatic Heroes Honored With Central States Awards

Six numismatists and collectors were honored with awards for their outstanding hobby work during a ceremony at the recent 2024 Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Convention in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

“Each of these individuals is a hobby hero and deserving of special recognition,” stated CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

The Q. David Bowers Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dennis Tucker who retired earlier this year from Whitman Publishing, a prominent hobby publishing company.

Des Moines, Iowa coin dealer Chris Seuntjens was awarded the CSNS Medal of Merit, and Iowa Numismatic Association President John Jackson was recipient of the first annual State Showcase Recognition Award. Each year, CSNS will celebrate one of the 13 states that compose the organization’s region and the inaugural 2024 state honored was Iowa.

CSNS President Ernst presented three Sower Awards during the convention. One definition of a sower is someone who plants seeds for the future. Ernst launched the award in 2019 to begin recognizing individuals who figuratively are planting seeds to promote and build the future of numismatics.

The 2024 Sower Award recipients are collectors Dreama Hurst of Florida and Dave Starck of Iowa, and ANACS grading service Vice President Paul DeFelice of Colorado.

For more information about these awards or the Central States Numismatic Society in general, visit www.CSNS.org. The 2025 CSNS Convention will be held April 23-26 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois.

