Rare Proof-Only Top Pop 1863 Quarter Eagle Offered by GreatCollections

1863 Liberty Head Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS Proof-65+ DCAM (CAC Green) - Images courtesy GreatCollections / CoinWeek
1863 Liberty Head Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS Proof-65+ DCAM (CAC Green) – Images courtesy GreatCollections / CoinWeek.

On Sunday, June 16, GreatCollections is offering the rare opportunity to own an 1863 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle graded Proof 65 DCAM by PCGS with a green sticker from CAC on the PCGS Gold Shield holder.

The issue is one of the true rarities of the consistently produced Liberty Head Quarter Eagle $2.50 gold coin series, which the United States Mint produced from 1840 through 1907. The 1863 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle is the sole Proof-only issue of the entire run, with a paltry 30 pieces struck at the Philadelphia Mint. Consensus among gold coin experts seems to be that around of that number still survives today, and the late numismatist David Akers estimated in his multi-volume United States Gold Coins, An Analysis of Auction Records (1975) that a maximum of a dozen of those still have original surfaces.

Luckily for collectors, the Proof 1863 quarter eagle was exceedingly well struck, and so most examples available on the market earn a Cameo designation from third-party graders. The fields and strike on the current specimen are outstanding and deservedly certified as Deep Cameo. It is also a top pop coin at PR65+.

Demand for the 1863 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Proof is always high, and at last check, the highest of 35 bids is $167,500.

