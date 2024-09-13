Robert D. Reed Collection in November Stack’s Bowers Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces that it is offering the Robert D. Reed Collection of United States Coins in their November 2024 Showcase Auction. Featuring over 100 gold coins that include early United States Mint issues and a world-class selection of Territorial gold, the Reed Collection was assembled in the 1980s and ’90s and is entirely fresh to the market. Collectors will have the opportunity to acquire these treasures for the first time in decades as part of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2024 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Winter Expo.

Robert “Bob” Reed’s love of collecting perhaps started as a child when he collected toy soldiers and cowboys – items still in his possession when he passed away in May 2024. Bob grew up outside of Newark, New Jersey before his family finally settled in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Soon after that move, he left college to join the United States Army serving a tour in Vietnam. When he returned from the war, he began working for the family business and took over the company after his father passed away.

Bob and his wife Donna began taking trips to New York City and fell in love with the city, where his passion for coins blossomed at Stack’s Rare Coins’ West 57th Street location. Sourced primarily from Stack’s through a combination of public auction sales, fixed price lists, and over-the-counter sales, the collection features a diverse array of rarities. Although Bob collected mostly United States coins, he expanded his collection to include pieces from all over the world and from different time periods.

The Reed Collection is highlighted by a magnificent 1850 Baldwin and Co. “Horseman” $10 gold piece, which was recently graded MS63+ by PCGS and ranks as one of the finest known. Also included are a dazzling quartet of 1879 Flowing Hair $4 Stella gold patterns, graded Proof 62 and Proof 63 Cameo by PCGS.

“After a short conversation with the family, we made plans to visit and take delivery of the collection,” said James McCartney, the firm’s Director of Numismatics and Consignments. “Reviewing the coins in hand confirmed just how special they are. We are extremely excited to present this amazing cabinet to a new generation of collectors in our November Showcase Auction.”

Other treasures include early quarter eagles, half eagles, and eagles; double eagles that feature scarce and popular Carson City and New Orleans issues; further territorial rarities including 1849 and 1860 Mormon $5 pieces and a Clark-Gruber “Pikes Peak” $10; a trio of high-grade early dollars, and three Haseltine Confederate Cent Restrikes – one in copper and two in silver.

To consign your United States numismatic items alongside the Robert D. Reed Collection in the November 2024 Showcase Auction, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.

