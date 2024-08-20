Stack’s Bowers’ Gillio, Karstedt Inducted Into PCGS Hall of Fame

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has announced that two of the firm’s leaders, Ronald J. Gillio and Christine Karstedt, have been inducted into the PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame. This group honors coin dealers past and present who have shaped the coin hobby through their dedication, expertise, innovation, and commitment to making “the hobby of kings” something millions can enjoy. Begun in 2010 with the induction of the first six “all-time greats” – Q. David Bowers, S. Hudson Chapman, Henry Chapman, B. Max Mehl, Wayte Raymond, and W. Elliot Woodward – each year additional numismatic “giants” are added to the PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame.

During the PCGS event, held August 8 during the annual ANA World’s Fair of Money, PCGS President Stephanie Sabin invited Stack’s Bowers President Brian Kendrella to the podium to introduce Karstedt and Gillio. Regarding Karstedt’s contributions to numismatics, he commented, “Chris’ nearly 40-year career is a testament to her unwavering dedication to our clients and passion for the auction business. Her success is driven by her ability to forge lifelong relationships with collectors and their families and her pursuit of excellence on their behalf, defining her legacy and setting new standards in our industry.”

In praise of Gillio, Kendrella stated: “Ron is a true titan of numismatics, whose pioneering spirit has not only opened new markets and forged monumental deals but has also enriched the entire field with his unwavering dedication and integrity.”

Christine Karstedt began with Bowers and Merena in 1989, learning the auction business from the ground up. Over the past four decades she has played a pivotal role in the sale of dozens of famous collections, including working personally with the Eliasbergs, the Norwebs, the Bass family, Charles and Joel Anderson, and the Pogue family. Her personal approach to consignors meant that she was not only dealing with their coins and banknotes, but she was invited into their homes, got to know their families, and forged lifelong connections that endure to this day. Her commitment to the future of the hobby is exemplified in her nurturing of the next generation of numismatists. She is never too busy to sit down with a young enthusiast at a convention, surprising them with a box full of books to ignite their passion and expand their knowledge.

Chris is a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) and a life member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). In 2017, PNG presented her with the Art Kagin Ambassador Award honoring those who provide distinguished service as advocates of numismatic goodwill.

Ron Gillio has always been a pioneer of numismatics, with accomplishments and contributions far too numerous for a simple list. He was at the forefront of opening the world to numismatic trade from the United States to South America to Europe to the Far East. His accomplishments include starting an auction company doing business in Hong Kong and consummating several of the largest coin deals in history, including the Wells Fargo Hoard. Over time he has purchased hundreds of thousands of U.S. gold coins worth billions of dollars, and in the process of repatriating these coins, has saved countless numismatic rarities from the melting pot. He continues to run his retail store in Santa Barbara, California — Gillio Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry, a division of Ronald J. Gillio, Inc. — one of the largest buyers, sellers, and importers of rare coins in the United States.

Alongside his business success, Ron has made many contributions to the hobby. He is general chairman of the popular Long Beach and Santa Clara, California Coin, Stamp and Collectibles Expos on behalf of the shows’ owner, Collectors Universe, Inc. He is an official appraiser to the State of California and has served as an auctioneer for the United States Marshall’s Office. A respected member of the most esteemed numismatic associations, Ron is a past president of the PNG, as well as the recipient of the Founders Award, the highest honor of that organization. Besides being part of the Stack’s Bowers team, he is also a Life Member of the ANA, has been a member of the International Association of Professional Numismatists (IAPN) for more than two decades, and is founding charter member No. 11 of the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). In 1984, he became a contributor to the 37th edition of A Guide Book of United States Coins (the Red Book), and has appeared as such in every subsequent edition. He has been a contributor to the Standard Catalog of World Coins, the Official ANA Grading Standards for United States Coins, and the Coin World Almanac. He co-authored the standard reference on California Fractional Gold Coins, which is currently being updated and will be published by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in the upcoming year.

