Stunning Gem Mercury Dimes in DLRC Red Carpet Auction

Hansen Collection Mercury Dimes in DLRC Red Carpet Auction 27

Red Carpet Rarities Auction #27 featuring 61 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection is now live and closes this Thursday, August 22. Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items are a key date Gem 1916-D Mercury Dime PCGS/CAC MS66+FB; a scarce Full Bands 1919-D dime PCGS MS65FB; a near-finest-known 1927-S Mercury Dime CACG MS66FB; a tied-for-finest 1930-S PCGS/CAC MS67+FB; an amazing overdate 1942/1 10C CACG MS66+; and a stunning Ultra-Gem 1943 Mercury Dime PCGS MS68FB.

Not to be outdone, the Sunday, August 25 Auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is also live and features over 450 lots – including more than 175 No Reserve and 20 Recently Reduced items. Among the highlights are a lovely and rare 1856 half cent PCGS PR63RB; an elusive key date 1877 Indian Head Cent CACG MS62RB; a stunning Choice example 1818 Capped Bust Large Diameter Quarter PCGS MS64 ex: D.L. Hansen; a scarce slider 1889-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS AU58; a tough O-Mint 1854-O Three-Dollar Gold NGC AU55; and an 1800 Capped Bust Right Heraldic Eagle Half Eagle PCGS MS63.

