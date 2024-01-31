What Not Online Auctions

The Medal Maker (film) : See Laura Gardin Fraser at Work

Originally produced in 1929 by the Medallic Art Company, The Medal Maker documents the creation of the prestigious Medal of Honor for the National Sculpture Society by master sculptress Laura Gardin Fraser.

In 1997, video producer Michael Craven, with funding from the American Numismatic Society (ANS), produced a new version of the film that featured a newly produced introduction and description by former United States Mint Chief Engraver Elizabeth Jones. Craven also added sound effects, as the original film was silent.

The Medal Maker also contains cameo appearances by sculptors Daniel Chester French (the 1929 award recipient), Herbert Adams, James Earle Fraser, Hermon Atkins MacNeil, and Adolph A. Weinman.

