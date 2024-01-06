What Not Online Auctions

HomeBullion & Precious MetalsUnits of Measure for Precious Metals

Units of Measure for Precious Metals

CoinWeek
By CoinWeek
Coin Weights & Measures. Image: Adobe Stock.
Coin Weights & Measures. Image: Adobe Stock.

Units of Measure for Precious Metals

The precious metals industry uses the troy ounce as its basic unit of measure, even in countries that have adopted the metric system. A troy ounce is heavier than the more common avoirdupois ounce. The tables below list conversion rates between a troy ounce and other common units of mass, with abbreviations in brackets.

Imperial | US

1 troy ounce (ozt) = 480 grains 1 grain (gr) = 0.00208333 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 1.097142794 ounces 1 ounce (oz) = 0.91145839 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 20 pennyweights 1 pennyweight (dwt) = 0.05 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.0685714246 pounds 1 pound (lb) = 14.58333418 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.00003061224 tons (I) 1 ton Imperial (t) = 32666.67189333 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.0000342857123 tons (US) 1 ton US (t) = 29166.66835590 troy ounces

Metric

1 troy ounce (ozt) = 31.1034768 grams 1 gram (g) = 0.032150746568628 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.0311034768 kilograms 1 kilogram (kg) = 32.150746568628 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.0000311034768 tons 1 ton (t) = 32150.746568628 troy ounces

Other

1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.375 toal 1 tola = 2.66666667 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.83099941 tael 1 tael = 1.20337029 troy ounces
1 troy ounce (ozt) = 0.08333333 troy pounds 1 troy pound = 12 troy ounces

While there is a difference between a troy ounce and an ounce, the precious metals industry often uses “ounce” and the abbreviation “oz” rather than “troy ounce” and “ozt”. As a result, when you see “ounce” and “oz” used in the context of precious metals, assume the reference is to troy ounces.

weightWhen referring to large quantities (such as annual mine production), the industry often uses metric tonnes as the unit of measure as it produces smaller and more manageable numbers. For example: 80,376,867 troy ounces equals 2,500 tonnes. Some prefer to use “millions of ounces” (abbreviated to “moz”) to avoid confusion as to whether the “ton” referred to is a metric ton, Imperial (long) ton or US (short) ton. For silver, traders can use the Indian unit of measure Lakh (or Lac), which refers to 100,000. For example, a trade for 1,000,000 oz would be referred to as 10 Lakh.

Precious metal weights are usually only recorded to three decimal places of accuracy, or to one one-thousandth of an ounce. An exception to this is a gold London Good Delivery Bar, which is rounded down to the nearest 0.025 of a troy ounce (silver London Good Delivery Bars are rounded down to the nearest 0.100 of a troy ounce).

* * *

CoinWeek
CoinWeekhttps://coinweek.com
Coinweek is the top independent online media source for rare coin and currency news, with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.
Previous article
Condition Census 1908 Half Eagle Gold in David Lawrence Auction

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

  1. Interesting. I also write “oz.” next to the ASW of my coins. I should be writing ozt, which is more accurate. I forgot about that! Thanks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Park Avenue Numismatics Gold and Silver Bullion

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Doug Winter Numismatics Branch Mint Gold

Great Collections Ancient and World Coins

What Not Live Online Auctions World Coins

DripShop Live

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:CoinWeek@gmail.com

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.