United States Mint to Open Sales for 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins June 4

Products in the United States Mint 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program will go on sale June 4 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Available options and pricing are below.

Pricing for the $5 gold coins is based on the Mint’s “Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products” table at catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins. Introductory prices are in effect until July 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. EDT, after which regular pricing will take effect. The above household order limits will be in effect for the first 24 hours of sales.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Kids Set includes an enhanced uncirculated half dollar. The coin’s finish was created using a new advanced technique to laser polish some of the design elements while preserving the intricate details. Some areas of the enhanced uncirculated finish have a brighter sheen than a standard uncirculated coin but not the full mirror-like appearance of a proof coin. This product is expected to begin shipping in September 2020.

The Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program includes the Mint’s first colorized coins. Colorized versions of the silver dollar and clad half dollar coins will be available later this year.

All coins in the program are dome-shaped and feature a common obverse design that portrays the fast pace, intensity, and hands-on action of a basketball game—the constant, competitive struggle for possession of the ball and the skill required to clear the hoop. The design features three players reaching for the ball in unison, reflecting how the sport of basketball has brought together diverse people around the world through a simple, universal, and unifying athletic experience. Their arms are slightly elongated to emphasize the full exertion of physical and mental energy required to excel in this sport. The rim and net are subtle background design elements complementing the three players. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2020.”

The common reverse design depicts a basketball about to pass through the net, with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” Additional inscriptions include “FIVE DOLLARS” on the gold coin, “ONE DOLLAR” on the silver dollar, and “HALF DOLLAR” on the clad coin.

Mintage for this commemorative coin program is limited to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollar coins, and 750,000 half dollar coins. Coin prices include surcharges of $35 for each gold coin, $10 for each silver coin, and $5 for each half-dollar coin, which are authorized to be paid to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to fund an endowment that will enable increased operations and educational programming.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov. Due to the impact of COVID-19, telephone ordering is not currently available. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

