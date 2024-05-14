1839-C Liberty Head Half Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan, Hubert Walker, and Russell Augustin for CoinWeek Notes …..



In 1839, a new design for the half eagle $5 gold coin was released. United States Mint engraver Christian Gobrecht’s Liberty Head design replaced the William Kneass Classic Head type of 1834-1838. Chief Engraver Kneass had suffered a stroke from which he wouldn’t recover, and Gobrecht had to take over. As a result, several coin designs changed.

Gobrecht’s bust of Liberty was slimmer and more upright. A pointed diadem rests on her head, and she wears her hair up. Gobrecht retained much of Kneass’ design language, however. Thirteen stars and the date encircle the design on the obverse, and the Heraldic Eagle and inscriptions on the reverse are similar. The eagle by Gobrecht stands more upright and has smaller talons. One might argue that the new eagle was not an improvement.

The Liberty Head design would be easily recognizable to generations of Americans from gold coins until 1908, when it was replaced on the Saint-Gaudens Eagle and Double Eagle and Bela Lyon Pratt’s Indian Head Quarter Eagle and Half Eagle designs.

The 1839-C Liberty Head Half Eagle was the Charlotte Mint’s second $5 gold coin issue and fourth overall. Congress established mint branches in Charlotte and Dahlonega, Georgia, to process and coin locally sourced gold. These mints supplanted the successful private mint operated by the Bechtler family but opened as yields from the mines had started to wane.

Charlotte’s total gold coinage output for 1839 was a mere 35,345 pieces: 18,140 1839-C Classic Head Quarter Eagles and 17,205 1839-C Liberty Head Half Eagles. By comparison, the Philadelphia Mint produced 27,021 quarter eagles and 118,143 half eagles that year, and the Dahlonega Mint produced a meager 32,613 coins.

One die pair, shipped to Charlotte from the Philadelphia Mint on May 3, was used to strike the entire mintage of 1839-C Liberty Head Half Eagles. Coinage commenced on June 17.

The 1839-C is a popularly collected branch mint issue, not only as a first-year type but also because the 1839-C and 1839-D Liberty Head Half Eagles are the only $5 gold coins of the type with a mintmark on the obverse. The mintmark would go on the reverse for the 1840 issues.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS64 (2, 5/2024), NGC MS63 (2, 5/2024), and CAC AU55 (2:0 stickered:graded, 5/2024).

PCGS MS64 #32916360: 172,500. As PCGS MS64 #32916360. “The D. Brent Pogue Family Collection, Part IV,” Stack’s Bowers / Sotheby’s, May 24, 2016, Lot 4061 – $111,625. Pogue novelty insert. PCGS CoinFacts lowered the coin’s price in this grade from $175,000 to $135,000 after this sale; Stack’s Bowers, August 25, 2022, Lot 716 – $336,000; D.L. Hansen. Presently in the D.L. Hansen $5 Gold / Major Varieties (1839-1908) PCGS Registry Set. Pop 2/0 when offered. PCGS CoinFacts increased the coin’s price in this grade from $175,000 to $350,000 after this sale. An extraordinary strike and fully Prooflike surfaces and flat rims with a partial fin. This coin is unmistakable when compared to the other Choice Mint State survivors. Russ Augustin believes he saw this coin in an NGC Specimen-64 holder (1996-97), but it was recalled by NGC.

$48,000. A minor contact mark is on the left of Liberty’s neck and just above the bust line; near-horizontal ticks above the E in FIVE and below the left (facing) claw. NGC MS63 #3183495-001: Dennis Daray, Southern Coins & Precious Metals; “The Ashland City Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 11, 2003, Lot 4728 – $24,150. Pop 4/0 when offered. As NGC #1846102-002. “The Ohringer Family Trust Collection,” Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, May 27, 2008, Lot 4422 – $55,200. As NGC MS63 #3183495-001. Heritage Auctions, September 19, 2008, Lot 3631 – $47,500 Reserve Not Met; Stack’s Bowers, March 31, 2016, Lot 13183 – $42,300. Identifying marks include one on Liberty’s cheek behind the lips, a horizontal line above Liberty’s hair in the field and under star 8, and another above the eagle’s head at right, below the first “T” in “STATES.”

Heritage Auctions, March 25, 2005, Lot 6941 – $39,100. Pop 2/0 when offered; “The Cuyahoga Collection of Charlotte and Dahlonega Mint Gold,” Bowers & Merena, March 4, 2010, Lot 3739 – $126,500. Pop 3/0 when offered; “The Cherokee County Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4874 – $48,875. A vertical line extends from the right of the eagle’s neck into the reverse field. The plate coin for both the issue and die marriage on pages 122-123 of the 2008 edition of Doug Winter’s book on Charlotte mint gold. NGC MS63: As PCGS AU58.”The William Miller Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 8, 1999, Lot 7778 – $21,850; As NGC MS63. “The Stanley Elrod Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 12, 1999, Lot 6231 – $37,950. The coin was upgraded by four points! A noticeable contact mark is located at the left of star 3 on the obverse and at the right reverse field above the eagle’s wing. This coin has been called “…the second finest known.”

$41,125. Population: 2 in 62, 3 finer (11/12). (Mint made?) mark between Liberty’s hair and star 7. Near-vertical chatter extends from the cheek through the neckline and into the middle of the neck. NGC MS62 #3424002-005: Heritage Auctions, January 6, 2011, Lot 5107 – $34,500. Three near-vertical deep reeded edge marks on the cheek below the eye.

Additional Notable Specimens

Smithsonian Specimen: estimated MS62 (impounded)

Louis Eliasberg Specimen: MS62 (October 1982)

Ed Milas/Paul Dingler Specimen: NGC MS61 (May 1995)

Harry Bass Specimen: MS61 (October 1999)

Donald H. Carter/Samuel O. Walton Specimen: NGC MS61 (January 1998; October 1963)

John Jay Pittman Specimen: NGC MS60 (October 1997)

* * *

Design

Obverse:

Liberty faces to the left, her hair bundled at the back and secured with a beaded tie, but with two strands of hair cascading down the side and back of her neck. The word LIBERTY stretches across a coronet resting above her hairline. Thirteen six-pointed stars encircle just inside a denticulated rim, with the date centered at the bottom. The C mintmark is on the obverse, centered between the bust truncation and the date.

Reverse:

The reverse displays an eagle with outstretched wings and a shield over its breast. The eagle clutches an olive branch in its right claw and three arrows in its left. Interestingly, the fletching is visible for only two of the three arrows. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is broken into three parts by the eagle’s wing tips and follows along the inside of the periphery. The denomination is expressed as FIVE D. and is located at the bottom of the circle of text. An interpunct separates the denomination from the legend.

Edge:

The edge of the 1839 Liberty Head Half Eagle is reeded, a common anti-counterfeiting measure.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1839 Denomination: Half Eagle (Five Dollars USD) Mintmark: C (Charlotte) Mintage: 17,205 Alloy: 90% gold, 10% copper Weight: 8.36 g Diameter: 22.50 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

* * *