1845-D Liberty Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

In 1845, Liberty Head Half Eagles were struck at the Dahlonega, New Orleans, and Philadelphia mints, with the P-mint issue having the highest mintage by a wide margin. With a mintage of 90,629 coins, the 1845-D Liberty Head Quarter Eagle is the most plentiful D-mint quarter eagle, making it a popular date for those assembling a set by mint.

U.S. gold coin specialist Doug Winter has identified two varieties for this issue. The 12-I is the more common of the two and can be distinguished by the left shift of the date. Some of these examples were struck with clashed dies.

In United States Gold Coins, An Analysis of Auction Records, Volume I (1975), numismatist David Akers estimates a surviving population of 64 pieces, rare above Extra Fine. More survive than that, however, as the grading companies CAC, NGC, and PCGS report a combined population of over 600 pieces.

In Mint State, the 1845-D is scarce, but at least 50 About Uncirculated examples exist. As with all 19th-century gold, nearly every AU or better coin has been processed to some degree.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS65 (1, 7/2024), NGC MS64+ (1, 7/2024), and CAC MS65 (1:0 stickered:graded, 7/2024).

PCGS MS65 #38634092: New Netherlands Coin Company, July 5, 1956; “The Norweb Collection,” Bowers and Merena, October 1987, Lot 817 – $66,000; Mike Brownlee; “The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection,” Bowers and Merena, October 1999, Lot 948 – $57,500; Dwight Manly; Kevin Lipton to Doug Winter and Heritage Rare Coin Galleries, 2003; Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2004, Lot 1047 – $57,500; “The C.W. Collection,” Stack’s, August 11, 2006, Lot 1394 – $80,500. 12-I. Imaged on PCGS CoinFacts. Cluster of ticks in the field above the bust truncation. Die clash marks.

1845-D Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1845 Denomination: Two Dollars and Fifty Cents (USD) Mintmark: D (Dahlonega) Mintage: 90,629 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 4.18 g Diameter: 18.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

