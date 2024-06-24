1847-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Philadelphia Mint prepared three die pairs for the Charlotte Mint to use to strike the 1874-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle, but only one of these die pairs was put into use. Gold coin specialist Doug Winter refers to this marriage as “8-F” in the standard literature. In total, 23,226 coins were struck, making the 1847-C one of the more available Charlotte Mint coins of the type.

A condition rarity, it is still easier to find in low Mint State than other Charlotte Mint quarter eagles. The discovery of a Gem-quality or higher specimen would be news.

The word LIBERTY is typically softly struck on the diadem on this issue, even on coins with full radial detail.

During its use, the reverse die developed multiple instances of rust, which can be seen on some examples below the first T of STATES, between the eagle’s extended right wing and the branch, between the tip of the branch and the D, and between the second arrow tip and C of AMERICA.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS64 (6, 6/2024), NGC MS64 (3, 6/2024), and CAC MS64 (3:0 stickered:graded, 6/2024).

PCGS MS64 #43136251: As PCGS MS64 #6574988. “The Baltimore Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, October 14, 2011, Lot 4662 – $17,250. As PCGS MS64 CAC #29400440. “The Utah Collection of Charlotte Gold Coinage,” Heritage Auctions, July 31, 2021, Lot 3077 – $31,200. Regraded. Imaged on PCGS CoinFacts. Hit of chin. Small cluster of scratches on bust truncation. Tick between stars 5 and 6.

As PCGS MS64 #6574988. “The Baltimore Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, October 14, 2011, Lot 4662 – $17,250. As PCGS MS64 CAC #29400440. “The Utah Collection of Charlotte Gold Coinage,” Heritage Auctions, July 31, 2021, Lot 3077 – $31,200. Regraded. Imaged on PCGS CoinFacts. Hit of chin. Small cluster of scratches on bust truncation. Tick between stars 5 and 6. PCGS MS64 CAC #6596341: Doug Winter to Stephen Winthrop, via sale, March 2003; “The Stephen Winthrop Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, February 2015, Lot 2071 – $30,550. Numerous rust spots on reverse.

Doug Winter to Stephen Winthrop, via sale, March 2003; “The Stephen Winthrop Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, February 2015, Lot 2071 – $30,550. Numerous rust spots on reverse. PCGS MS64 CAC #1583853-001: “The Horseshow Collection,” Bowers and Merena, August 7, 2010, Lot 1489 – $16,215; Heritage Auctions, November 7, 2007, Lot 1873 – $19,550. CAC added. Two ticks above 1 on the bust truncation. Small diagonal tick from the bottom of star 8.

“The Horseshow Collection,” Bowers and Merena, August 7, 2010, Lot 1489 – $16,215; Heritage Auctions, November 7, 2007, Lot 1873 – $19,550. CAC added. Two ticks above 1 on the bust truncation. Small diagonal tick from the bottom of star 8. NGC MS64 #1849019-001: Heritage Auctions, January 1999, Lot 7758 – $23,000; As NGC MS64 #581465-009. Heritage Auctions, April 26, 2002, Lot 6854 – $15,525 . NORTH GEORGIA on insert. As NGC MS64 #1849019-001. Heritage Auctions, June 1, 2007, Lot 2165 – $18,975 $19,421.20; “The Cherokee County Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4752 – $17,365.

$19,421.20; “The Cherokee County Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4752 – $17,365. PCGS MS64 #3531143: “The Grand Lake Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 6, 2009, Lot 2482 – $18,400.

“The Grand Lake Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 6, 2009, Lot 2482 – $18,400. NGC MS64 #1727525-004: Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2365 – $23,000; Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4751 – $14,950.

Heritage Auctions, February 15, 2008, Lot 2365 – $23,000; Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4751 – $14,950. NGC MS64 #1608081-004: Heritage Auctions, May 10, 2007, Lot 2226 – $20,700.

Heritage Auctions, May 10, 2007, Lot 2226 – $20,700. PCGS MS64 #2637587: Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2371 – $20,125. Deep tick to the right of mouth.

1847-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1847 Denomination: Two Dollars and Fifty Cents (USD) Mintmark: C (Charlotte) Mintage: 23,226 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 4.18 g Diameter: 18.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

