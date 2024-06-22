NGC Grading World-Renowned L.E. Bruun Collection Offered by Stack’s Bowers

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) has been selected to authenticate and grade the collection of Lars Emil Bruun, which represents the most impressive group of Scandinavian coins in private hands. Stack’s Bowers Galleries will display selections from the collection at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in August before offering it in a series of auctions starting September 14, 2024.

Bruun, a Danish entrepreneur who made his fortune in butter and real estate, amassed a collection of 20,000 pieces from Denmark and other Scandinavian countries. He ordered his amazing collection to be set aside for a century after his death to serve as a replacement for the one owned by the Danish government, in case it was lost or destroyed. Now that 100 years have passed, the collection is being offered, with the proceeds benefiting his heirs.

A top highlight of the Bruun Collection is a Denmark 1496 Noble graded NGC AU 55. This is the first gold coin struck by Denmark and the first dated coin from the Danish Kingdom, and it is unique in private hands, according to Stack&’s Bowers Galleries.

“Everyone is going to want to own this prize, so I would not be surprised to see it sell for over $1 million on auction night,” said Matt Orsini, Director of World and Ancient Numismatics at Stack’s Bowers. “Once the series of auctions is completed, this cabinet will stand as the most valuable collection of international coins ever to have been sold.”

Another top highlight is a Norway (1661) 2 Speciedaler graded NGC AU 58. This silver coin celebrates Norway’s vow of allegiance to the king of Denmark, which was made at Akershus, a fortress in Oslo depicted on the reverse of the coin. Like the 1496 Noble, this coin is believed to be unique in private hands.

The Part I auction also includes a trio of gold rarities struck under Christian IV, whose reign from 1588 to 1648 was the longest of any Scandinavian monarch and a time of prosperity for the Danish kingdom. These coins are a Denmark 1608 3 GoldGulden graded NGC MS 62, a Denmark 1623 Gluckstadt 10 Ducats graded NGC AU 53, and a Denmark 10 Ducats graded NGC AU 58.

“NGC is honored to have had the opportunity to expertly authenticate, grade and attribute this unparalleled collection,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Vice President of World Coin Grading. “Many of these coins represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for advanced collectors of Scandinavian coins, and NGC certification helps them bid with confidence.”

Stack’s Bowers will showcase the coins from the Part I auction, which include the ones in this article, at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, from August 6-10, 2024. You can also see a video of top highlights of the collection at YouTube.com/ngccoinvideos.

The coins are being encapsulated with a special NGC certification label that highlights their connection to the esteemed L.E. Bruun Collection. The collection is insured for more than $70 million.

* * *