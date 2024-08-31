1851-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The Charlotte Mint struck three coin denominations in 1851: the Gold Dollar, the Liberty Head Quarter Eagle, and the Liberty Head Half Eagle. Of those, 14,923 1851-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagles were struck. Three die pairs were sent to Charlotte to use in 1851, but only one was deployed. The “C” mintmark rests atop the eagle’s claw on the reverse, practically blending into the main device.

Charlotte Mint Gold Coin Production in 1851 1851-C Gold Dollar 41,267 1851-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle 14,923 1851-C Liberty Head Half Eagle 49,176

The 1851-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle is scarce in every grade. Combined, the three major grading services–CAC, NGC, and PCGS–report a total of 244 grading events for the coin in all grades ranging from Fine to Mint State 64. The typical certified example grades About Uncirculated, and it’s reasonable to assume that most surviving specimens of this date have come forward. Even the release of the massive “Fairmont Collection“, which Stack’s Bowers has offered judiciously over the past several years, has not resulted in a significant increase of coins for this date.

In Mint State, the issue is rare. PCGS reports seven grading events at MS62 and above, while NGC reports five. CAC has approved just one of these. Only one coin has been certified at the MS64 level.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The PCGS Mint State population of the 1851-C $2.50 gold coin has increased from seven to 10 since 2013.

Top Population: PCGS MS64 (1, 8/2024), NGC MS64 (1, 8/2024), and CAC MS62 (1:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

PCGS MS64 #41954933: Imaged at PCGS CoinFacts.

Imaged at PCGS CoinFacts. PCGS MS63 #30801334: Heritage Auctions, August 2, 2017, Lot 4090 – $30,550.

Heritage Auctions, August 2, 2017, Lot 4090 – $30,550. PCGS MS63 #28168926: Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 2172 – $28,200. Tied for top pop when sold.

Stack’s Bowers, November 6, 2013, Lot 2172 – $28,200. Tied for top pop when sold. NGC MS62 #3190854-001: Stack’s Bowers, November 14, 2023, Lot 3132 – $12,000.

Stack’s Bowers, November 14, 2023, Lot 3132 – $12,000. PCGS MS62 #06652078: “The James A. Stack Collection,” Stack’s, October 1994, Lot 905. As PCGS MS62 #50098523. “The Grand Lake Collection,” Heritage Auctions, February 2009, Lot 2512 – $13,800. As PCGS MS62 #06652078. “The Cherokee County Collection,’ Heritage Auctions, January 5, 2012, Lot 4759 – $13,800. Dingler on insert.

1850 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1851 Denomination: $2.50 (USD) Mintmark: C (Charlotte) Mintage: 14,923 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 4.18 g Diameter: 18.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

