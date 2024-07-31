1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle is the seventh issue in the series. The United States Mint at Philadelphia produced 722,165 business strikes in 1913, along with 165 Proofs, In both finishes, the 1913 is typical for scarcity and price.

Regarding eye appeal, we find that the 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle is a mixed bag. The certified Mint State examples we have reviewed tend to come with granular surfaces. Luster is slightly stronger than coins struck in the two preceding years and the color resembles coins struck between 1908 and 1910.

Where the coin truly develops its own personality is in the Gem or better grades.

In David Akers’ United States Gold Coins: An Analysis of Auction Records, Volume II: Quarter Eagles 1796-1929 (1975), the Hall of Fame gold coin expert claimed that this date rated fifth out of 15 for Gems. Nearly 50 years later, the 1913 had slide to seventh for coins graded MS66 or better. But the difference between fifth and seventh is merely 30 coins, and who knows how accurate the population data is at this point given resubmissions, crossovers, and crack outs.

The finest known coin (PCGS MS66+ #81632132) was sold by Stack’s Bowers in November 2013 as PCGS MS66. This coin has a large copper spot near the shoulder area of the eagle’s wing and numerous non-offensive ticks and scratches. Given the design’s Egyptian relief, surface marks have nowhere to hide.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Since November 2013, the PCGS population at MS66 has increased from seven to nine. Through July 2023, a single example graded MS66+ sits atop the PCGS condition census.

Top Population: PCGS MS66+ (1, 7/2024). NGC MS66 (14, 7/2024). CAC MS66 (1:0 stickered:graded, 7/2024).

PCGS MS66+ #81632132: As PCGS MS66 #28160479. Stack’s Bowers, November 2013, Lot 2183 – $28,200. Prominent copper spot of the eagle’s wing. Since this sale, the coin has upgraded by 1/2 point. Imaged on PCGS CoinFacts.

As PCGS MS66 #28160479. Stack’s Bowers, November 2013, Lot 2183 – $28,200. Prominent copper spot of the eagle’s wing. Since this sale, the coin has upgraded by 1/2 point. Imaged on PCGS CoinFacts. PCGS MS66 CAC #6554788: “The Dr. Thaine B. Price Collection,” David Akers, May 1998, Lot 7. Price on insert; “The Cody Brady Collection, Part IV,” Heritage Auctions, July 14, 2022, Lot 3230 – $38,400.

“The Dr. Thaine B. Price Collection,” David Akers, May 1998, Lot 7. Price on insert; “The Cody Brady Collection, Part IV,” Heritage Auctions, July 14, 2022, Lot 3230 – $38,400. PCGS MS66 #40273679: “Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IV,” Heritage Auctions, February 23, 2021, Lot 3095 – $16,200. Simpson novelty insert. Squiggly hit on the reverse to the left of the E of E PLURIBUS. Tick on the eagle’s left wing. Four long horizontal marks in the left field to the Indian’s profile.

“Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IV,” Heritage Auctions, February 23, 2021, Lot 3095 – $16,200. Simpson novelty insert. Squiggly hit on the reverse to the left of the E of E PLURIBUS. Tick on the eagle’s left wing. Four long horizontal marks in the left field to the Indian’s profile. PCGS MS66 #83496678: As PCGS MS66 #81269098. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, December 15, 2016, Lot 443 – $17,037.50. As PCGS MS66 #83496678. Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2020, Lot 4365 – $16,200. Diagonal mark in headdress. Multiple copper spots on the reverse. Tick to the right of UNUM.

As PCGS MS66 #81269098. Legend Rare Coin Auctions, December 15, 2016, Lot 443 – $17,037.50. As PCGS MS66 #83496678. Heritage Auctions, January 9, 2020, Lot 4365 – $16,200. Diagonal mark in headdress. Multiple copper spots on the reverse. Tick to the right of UNUM. NGC MS66 #549978-006: Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2014, Lot 6507 – $19,975.

Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2014, Lot 6507 – $19,975. PCGS MS66 #04997631: Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2012, Lot 5318 – $25,850.

Heritage Auctions, August 3, 2012, Lot 5318 – $25,850. PCGS MS66 #21893047: “The Atherton Family Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, March 26, 2010, Lot 2179 – $27,600.

“The Atherton Family Collection, Part Two,” Heritage Auctions, March 26, 2010, Lot 2179 – $27,600. PCGS MS66 #4817163: Heritage Auctions, January 7, 2010, Lot 2115 – $27,600; “The Shrike Set of $2 1/2 Indians,” Heritage Auctions, September 9, 2011, Lot 4249 – $27,600. Gouge in the left field touching the Indian’s chest. On the reverse, there is a long and thin diagonal mark above and through E PLURIBUS UNUM.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1913 Denomination: $2.50 (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 722,165 Alloy: .900 Gold, .100 Copper Weight: 4.18 g Diameter: 18.00 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Bela Lyon Pratt REV Designer: Bela Lyon Pratt Quality: Business Strike

* * *