2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cent – Professional Life : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



For the 200th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s birth, the United States Congress authorized the production of a series of four commemorative Lincoln Bicentennial Cents. These coins would feature four distinct reverse designs that paid tribute to different periods of Lincoln’s private and public life. The first design honored Lincoln’s Birth and Early Childhood on the Kentucky frontier, depicting a humble log cabin like the one on the Lincoln family farm.

For the second issue, the Mint focused on Lincoln’s Formative Years in Indiana, where the future President educated himself by reading the classics while also working various jobs to earn money for his struggling family.

The third issue, the 2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cent – Professional Life in Illinois, commemorated Lincoln’s time as an up-and-coming political figure, debater, and state legislator. Designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Joel Iskowitz and sculpted by United States Mint sculptor-engraver Don Everhart (now retired and an AIP participant), the reverse features a depiction of Lincoln standing in front of the Illinois State Capitol.

Copper Versions for Collectors

Collectors were given the opportunity to turn back the clock and collect each of the 2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cents in the Lincoln Cent’s original copper composition. This composition was phased out in 1982 after a decade of concern about the practicality of the continued use of the metal. The 2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cents issued into circulation were struck in the standard copper-plated zinc composition, but coins issued in the Mint’s annual Proof and Uncirculated Coin Sets were struck in a copper alloy comprised of 95% copper and 5% tin and zinc.

The Philadelphia Mint struck 316,000,000 circulation strikes in copper-played zinc and 784,614 copper alloy “Satin Finish” strikes for the 2009 Uncirculated Coin Sets. The appearance of the two coins is slightly different, but an easy way to differentiate the two types is by weight. Zinc cents weigh 2.5 grams, while copper alloy versions weigh 3.11 grams.

2009 Uncirculated Coin Sets also contained one of each coin design struck for circulation in 2009, including the Washington, D.C. and Territorial Quarters, four Presidential Dollars, and the inaugural release of the Native American Dollar program. Sets carried an issue price of $27.95 ($41.64 in 2024 inflation-adjusted dollars) and sell today for about $30.

If certified, these specially prepared coins should grade higher than their corresponding circulation strike versions. NGC and PCGS have certified just under 1,000 examples at SP/MS69. These coins sell for about $100. In SP/MS68, that price falls to $20 – less than the cost of submission.

How Much Are 2009 Lincoln Professional Life Cents Worth Today?

The certified population of 2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cents peaked with the release of the Lincoln Bicentennial – Formative Years Cent. Submissions were down for the Professional Life Cent, with PCGS submissions declining to the lowest point of any of the four Philadelphia-strike cent releases. NGC received over 17,600 submissions, most of which graded MS66RD.

The value today of a 2009 Lincoln Professional Life Cent runs from 1¢ for an ordinary example pulled from circulation to potentially $1,500 or more for pristine examples, unmarred by flaws, stains, or wear. Certified Superb Gems grading MS67RD are worth about $130.

Collectors saved enough 2009 Lincoln Professional Life Cents in uncirculated condition that anybody interested can acquire a bright red raw example for less than $1 per coin on websites like eBay. Original United States Mint 50-coin rolls sell for about $10 each.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

2009 Lincoln Cent, Formative Years – Zinc Circulation Strike

Top Population: PCGS MS68RD (3, 9/2024), NGC MS68RD (41, 9/2024), and CAC N/A (9/2024).

PCGS MS68RD #83299343: Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 15119 – $1,880. Pop 3 when offered.

Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 15119 – $1,880. Pop 3 when offered. PCGS MS68RD #83299341: Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 15120 – $1,938.75.

Heritage Auctions, April 4, 2017, Lot 15120 – $1,938.75. NGC MS67RD #3323231-051: eBay, September 8, 2024 – $30.

eBay, September 8, 2024 – $30. PCGS MS67RD #40251312: Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2023, Lot 54823 – $139.

Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2023, Lot 54823 – $139. NGC MS67RD #3323112-009: Heritage Auctions, December 8, 2011, Lot 15010 – $23. First Day of Issue insert.

2009 Lincoln Cent, Formative Years – Copper Mint Set Version

Top Population: PCGS SP69RD (381, 9/2024), NGC MS69RD (387, 9/2024), and CAC N/A (9/2024).

PCGS SP68RD #81840789: eBay, July 16, 2024 – $19.95.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

The common obverse of the 2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cent was designed originally by Victor David Brenner and appears largely as it did when the type was first minted in 1909. The main difference between the modern obverse versus the 1909 version is the location of Brenner’s initials V.D.B., which were added under Lincoln’s bust in 1918 after their removal from the reverse in late 1909. The year 2009 appears to the right of Lincoln. The motto IN GOD WE TRUST appears clockwise above the president, and behind him (viewer’s left) is the word LIBERTY.

Reverse:

Abraham Lincoln stands with his left arm extended in front of the Illinois State Capitol. The motto E PLURIBUS UNUM is inscribed in two lines below the capitol steps. The denomination ONE CENT wraps counterclockwise along the rim at the bottom, while the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA runs clockwise along the top. Below the land line, the initials JI for designer Joel Iskowitz (left) and DE for sculptor Don Everhart (right) appear.

Edge:

The edge of the 2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cent is plain or smooth.

2009 Lincoln Bicentennial Cent – Professional Life Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 2009 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 316,000,000 circulation strikes in copper-played zinc, 784,614 in Satin Finish for Uncirculated Coin Sets Alloy: .992 zinc and .008 copper, plated with pure copper; .950 Copper, .050 Tin and Zinc Weight: 2.50 g (zinc); 3.11 g (copper) Diameter: 19.05 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: Victor David Brenner REV Designer: Joel Iskowitz | Don Everhart Quality: Business Strike

* * *