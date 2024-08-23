2024 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set Available August 29

The 2024 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase on August 29 at noon ET. The set contains two cards of 10 coins each, one from the United States Mint facility at Philadelphia and the other from the Mint facility at Denver, for a total of 20 coins. Each of the two cards, which incorporate the certificates of authenticity, includes the following 2024-dated coins with Uncirculated finishes:

All Five 2024 American Women Quarters honoring: Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray ; Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink ; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker ; Celia Cruz ; and Zitkala-Ša .

honoring: Reverend Dr. ; Honorable ; Dr. ; ; and . One Native American $1 Coin honoring the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 . The design features an eagle staff, an American Indian symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism, together with an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans. Inscriptions include “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.”

One Kennedy Half Dollar

One Roosevelt Dime

One Jefferson Nickel

One Lincoln Cent

The 2024 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $29. Production is limited to 190,000 units with no household order limits. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov/uncirculated-coin-set-2024-24RJ.html (product code 24RJ).

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions.

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20220.

