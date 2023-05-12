David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions
Certified Coin Marketplace – CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in April 2023

By Certified Acceptance Corporation

In addition to realizing impressive prices in internet sales during the month of April, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction at the Central States Convention near Chicago. Here are 10 examples, selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1936-D Lincoln Cent in MS-67

1936-D Lincoln Cent. Image: GreatCollections.

On April 2, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936-D Lincoln cent for $906.40 USD. On January 3, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936-D cent without a CAC sticker for $216. Both coins received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from PCGS, and the CAC-approved 1936-D realized more than four times as much.

2. 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 Double Eagle in MS-67+

On April 9, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67+ 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin, with a CAC sticker, for $48,950. On February 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-68 1908 ‘No Motto’ twenty, without a CAC sticker, for $20,400.

3. 1917 Type 2 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-65

1917 Standing Liberty Quarter. PCGS MS65FH CAC. Image: GreatCollections.

On April 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1917 “Type 2” quarter for $2,860. On Jan. 17, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1917 “Type 2” quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,560. Both coins received a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation from PCGS.

4. 1833 Half Dollar in AU-58

1833 Capped Bust Half Dollar. PCGS AU58 CAC. Image: GreatCollections.
1833 Capped Bust Half Dollar. PCGS AU58 CAC. Image: GreatCollections.

On April 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1833 half dollar for $880. On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1833 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $553.

5. 1936 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On April 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1936 Walking Liberty half dollar for $1,217.70. On March 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1936 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $840.

6. 1899 Indian Head Cent in MS-66

1899 Indian Head Cent. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.
1899 Indian Head Cent. Image: PCGS MS66RD CAC. Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

On April 27, Legend Rare Coin Auctions sold a CAC-approved MS-66 1899 Indian cent for $1,468.75. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1899 cent, without a CAC sticker, for $1,110. Both coins received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from PCGS.

7. 1867 ‘With Rays’ Shield Nickel in Proof 65 Cameo

On April 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-65-Cameo 1867 ‘With Rays’ Shield nickel for $52,875. On Jan. 12, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65-Cameo 1867 ‘With Rays’ Shield nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $34,800. Each of these two nickels received a ‘Cameo’ designation from PCGS.

8. 1806/5 Quarter in VF-30

1806/5 Draped Bust Quarter. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.
1806/5 Draped Bust Quarter. Image: Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

On April 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved VF-30 grade 1806/5 overdate quarter for $3,055. On March 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded VF-30 1806/5, without a CAC sticker, for $2,040.

9. 1934-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On April 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1934-S half dollar for $37,600. On March 21, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1934-S, without a CAC sticker, for $11,400.

10. 1942-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-67

On April 27, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1942-S half dollar for $70,500. On March 21, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-67 1942-S halves, neither of which had a CAC sticker. One brought $11,400 and the other realized $14,400. A CAC-approved MS-67 grade coin thus brought multiples of the price realized of either non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-67 1942-S half dollar.

