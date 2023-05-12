Colección Val y Mexia, Part 2 of Chilean Coins at Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions presents the “Colección Val y Mexía” of Chilean Coins, the most comprehensive collection of Chilean coinage by types, dates and varieties that we have ever offered. This collection will be offered in logical, coherent groupings over the next two to three years.

Part two of this offering is being offered in a Showcase auction scheduled for May 22, with bidding ongoing now at Coins.HA.com.

This second offering proceeds backwards in time from Modern Gold (Oro Moderno, from 1926 to 1968) to Chile Republic Gold Pesos (from 1851 to 1917) to the earliest years of independent Chile. Chile declared independence from Spain in 1817 minting the first silver coin “Un Peso Chile Independiente” in 1817. One year later, the first gold coin “8 Escudos Chile Constitucional Independiente” was minted. In 1824, the same type was minted in 4-, 2- and 1-Escudos denominations. In the following years the type changed to the “Two Flags” (Dos Banderas), “Hand on Book” (Mano sobre Libro) and Standing Liberty proclaiming “Equality before the Law”.

The minting of Gold Escudos ended in 1851 to be replaced by Gold Pesos beginning with a 10 Gold Pesos minted in 1851. Chile gold coins denominated in Escudos are in general quite rare, due to low mintages. The 4-, 2-, and 1-Escudos denominations are very rare and, in some years, exceptionally rare, with some mintages of only 200 to 300 pieces.

This collection includes many of these exceptionally rare Chilean coins, and, in addition, there are very rare overdates, including some non-described overdates.

Some of the highlights offered in this auction include:

The collector who consigned these Chilean coins appreciates your interest and your love for these coins, part of the history of Chile. Bid on them through the Live session on Monday, May 22 at Coins.HA.com.