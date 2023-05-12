What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions
Legend rare Coin Auctions 59

HomeUS Coins

Guess the Grade: 1831 Matron Head Large Cent

By CoinWeek

 

* * *

You are looking at an 1831 Matron Head Large Cent – can you guess the grade? But first….

Last time, we shared with you a toned 1803 Draped Bust Silver Dollar.

Many “CoinWeek graders” took a shot at grading the coin at our YouTube Offices. Four came to the same grading decision as PCGS. They were: MD, Taco John, Erik Bermuda, and Classic Coins. Great Job!

* * *

The 1831 Matron Head cent is one of the more common middle-date issues. According to United States Mint records, 3,359,260 of these one cent coins were struck – making the 1831 cent a type coin. Of course, the term “type coin” can be misleading, as once a coin reaches a certain state of preservation it can indeed be quite scarce!

Speaking of scarcity, this example exhibits more than a hint of original Red color, which is predominately located near the protected areas on the obverse and reverse and is most pronounced on the reverse in the space separating the lettering from the wreath.

But here’s something you may not know. To date, there are no known examples of the 1831 large cent in Mint State Red!

It is our opinion that this coin has an above-average strike, but it lacks full radial detail on the stars. The planchet quality is strong, as one would expect for the date.

So what’s the grade?

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan narrates.

* * *

Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker’s 100 Greatest Modern World Coins has gotten five-star reviews on Amazon and Lou Golino and David T. Alexander both gave the book their highest recommendations. To secure a copy before they sell out, go to our supply site at supplies.coinweek.com.
 

Previous article
Three of the Most Famous American Coin Collections

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.