Coast Guard Bronze Medal Avail. From United States Mint May 11

The United States Mint will open sales for the U.S. Coast Guard 1.5-inch Bronze Medal on May 11 at noon EDT. This is the bronze version of the U.S. Coast Guard Silver Medal issued through the United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Series that honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Coast Guard. The obverse design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The inscriptions “U.S. COAST GUARD” and the Coast Guard motto “SEMPER PARATUS” (“Always Ready”) are arced around the upper border. The hull number identifies the cutter Hamilton, named for Alexander Hamilton. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Richard Master created the design, and retired United States Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso engraved it.

The reverse design depicts two iconic symbols of the Coast Guard, a life preserver ring and the Coast Guard racing stripe mark, which is found on almost all Coast Guard craft. The racing stripes are depicted with a heraldic hatching tradition to indicate color. The horizontal lines indicate the color blue, while the vertical lines indicate the color red. The Coast Guard emblem, which is part of the racing stripe mark, is also in the center. Inscribed on the life preserver ring are the Coast Guard’s core values “HONOR,” “RESPECT,” and “DEVOTION TO DUTY.” AIP Designer Thomas Hipschen created the design, and Medallic Artist Renata Gordon engraved it.

The U.S. Coast Guard Bronze Medal is 1.5 inches in diameter and is struck in 95 percent bronze and five percent zinc.

The U.S. Coast Guard Bronze Medal is priced at $20. There is no order limit. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, visit catalog.usmint.gov/armed-forces-1.5-inch-bronze-medal-us-coast-guard-MCGS.html (product code MCGS). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals.

The Armed Forces Medals are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is canceled. Visit the website for details.

Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include the U.S. Navy 1.5″ Bronze Medal, the U.S. Navy One Ounce Silver Medal, the U.S. Marine Corps 1.5-inch Bronze Medal, and the U.S. Marine Corps One Ounce Silver Medal.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.