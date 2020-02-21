<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #127: How Coin Writer Chris Bulfinch Sees the Hobby

This week on the CoinWeek Podcast, our guest is former Coin World Associate Editor Chris Bulfinch.

Bulfinch is an outspoken member of an emerging generation of numismatic writers and researchers.

In this episode, Chris and Charles talk about what got him into coins, the responsibilities of the numismatic journalist as the hobby’s storyteller, and how the availability of information about coins online has changed the hobby – and how that isn’t enough to save some people from themselves.

It’s an engaging behind-the-scenes look at how we cover the market and you’ll hear it all in this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast.

