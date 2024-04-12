Roosevelt Dime, Clad (1965-Present) | CoinWeek

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a revered figure for many of the “Greatest Generation”, those who lived through the Great Depression of the 1930s and prevailed in World War II. Though his Administrations were not without criticism (numismatists might lament his 1933 Executive Order 6102 that mandated the recall and melting of countless gold coins), he nonetheless enjoyed great popularity both in this country and abroad, and was the nation’s only four-term president. After Roosevelt died in office, national sympathy gave impetus to honoring him on a circulating coin.

It is commonly accepted that Roosevelt had been afflicted by polio (though that diagnosis has been called into question by recent research). Because the March of Dimes, which funded polio care and research, started during Roosevelt’s first term in office, matching the dime to Roosevelt seemed a logical fit. Silver dimes were produced from 1946 through 1964. The continual rise in the price of silver bullion in the early 1960s caused the United States Mint to replace the silver in all circulating coins with a copper-nickel clad composition, effective with 1965-dated coins. It is ironic that in 1933, Roosevelt, by fiat, effectively removed gold from the channels of commerce, and in 1965, laissez-faire commerce removed silver from the coin that honors him.

Where Are Roosevelt Dimes Produced?

Business strike Roosevelt dimes have been minted in Philadelphia and Denver every year, starting with 1965. From 1965 to ’67, coins struck in Denver did not carry mint marks. The use of mint marks resumed in 1968. Denver (D) and San Francisco (S) mint marks from 1968 forward are placed on the obverse above the final digit of the date. Roosevelt dimes struck at the Philadelphia Mint were struck without mint marks until 1980. From 1980 onward, all dimes struck at the Philadelphia Mint were struck with a P mint mark.

The San Francisco Mint has produced clad Proofs since 1968, and both clad and silver Proofs since 1992. In 1996, to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Roosevelt dime, the U.S. Mint struck dimes at the West Point Mint. These special dimes carry the W mintmark of West Point and were included in the 1996 United States Uncirculated Coin Set.

No Roosevelt dime Proofs were minted in 1965, ’66, and ’67, though Special Mint Sets with those dates were produced. The coins for these Sets were specially prepared, but the consensus is that they are not up to Proof coin standards.

How Much Are Clad Roosevelt Dimes Worth?

Nearly all clad Roosevelt dimes are affordable. Circulation strikes with the FB designation (Full Bands, the bands on the torch) and Cameo/Deep Cameo Special Mint Set coins from 1965 through 1967 are priced two to 10 (or more) times higher than coins without those distinctions. Coins with additional price premiums are the No Mint Mark issues: the 1982 circulation strike, and the 1968, 1970, and 1983 Proofs. All have moderate to strong price premiums, with the 1968 No S Proof extremely expensive. Prooflike circulation strikes are also listed in census/population reports.

In-Depth Clad Roosevelt Dime Date Analysis by CoinWeek Notes

Varieties

A few doubled die and other punching varieties are known, mostly on coins minted before the early 1980s. Additional varieties include 1968, 1970, and 1983 San Francisco Proof coins without an S mint mark; 1982 Philadelphia circulation strikes with no P mintmark; satin finish 21st-century circulation strikes; and rare 1965-dated coins minted on older silver planchets.

Additional Exclusive Roosevelt Dime Coverage

In this informative article, coin expert David T. Alexander breaks down the conspiracy theories and stories that circulated concerning the creation of the Roosevelt dime.

Originally written for PCGS in 2012, Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker analyzed the clad Roosevelt dime series to determine which coin should be considered the key date.

In 2016, Morgan and Walker updated their earlier analysis for CoinWeek.

CoinWeek’s editors predicted that this astonishing double-denomination cent dime error would sell for over $100,000 when it crossed the auction block on January 11, 2024. The coin sold for $114,000 after spirited bidding.

Design

Obverse:

A left-facing profile of President Roosevelt occupies most of the obverse space. Inside the smooth rim in front of Roosevelt’s face is the word LIBERTY. The motto IN GOD WE TRUST, in smaller letters, is positioned below the chin. The date is squeezed into the space inside the rim and beneath the neck truncation, to the right of the designer’s initials JS, which are just below and oriented parallel to the edge of the neckline.

Reverse:

Completely encircling inside the reverse smooth rim are the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and (in slightly larger letters) the denomination ONE DIME, the two phrases separated by centered dots. In the center is a flaming torch, flanked by an olive branch to the left and an oak branch to the right. Forming a horizontal line through the base of the torch and both branches is a partitioned E PLURIBUS UNUM, with centering dots separating the three Latin words.

Edge:

The edge of the Roosevelt dime is reeded.

Coin Specifications

Roosevelt Dime (Clad) Years Of Issue: 1965-Present Mintage (Circulation): High: 2,244,007,320 (1967); Low: 1,457,000 (1996-W) Mintage (Proof): High: 4,149,730 (1976-S); Low: 74,430 (2015-W, Silver) Alloy: An outer layer of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a 100% copper core Weight: 2.27 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: John R. Sinnock REV Designer: John R. Sinnock

* * *

References

Bowers, Q. David. The Experts Guide to Collecting & Investing in Rare Coins. Whitman Publishing.

–. A Guide Book of United States Type Coins. Whitman Publishing.

Breen, Walter. Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of U.S. Coins. Doubleday.

Guth, Ron, and Jeff Garrett. United States Coinage: A Study by Type. Whitman Publishing.

Taxay, Don. The U.S. Mint and Coinage. Arco Publishing.

Yeoman, R.S. and Jeff Garrett (editor). The Official Red Book: A Guide Book of United States Coins. Whitman Publishing.

* * *