1982-P Roosevelt Dime : A Collector’s Guide

Ninety-percent-silver Roosevelt Dimes were manufactured from 1946 through 1964, but the continual rise in the price of silver bullion in the early ’60s caused the United States Mint to replace the silver in all circulating coins with a copper-nickel clad composition.

Business strike clad Roosevelt Dimes have been minted at Philadelphia every year starting with 1965, and at Denver every year since 1968. San Francisco has produced clad Proofs since 1968, and both clad and silver Proofs since 1992. No Proofs were minted in 1965, 1966, and 1967, though Special Mint Sets with those dates were produced. The coins for these Sets were specially prepared, but the finish quality is somewhere between Proof and business strike.

Dimes from 1965 through 1967 display no mintmark; Denver (D) and San Francisco (S) mintmarks from 1968 forward are placed on the obverse above the final digit of the date. Philadelphia dimes since 1980 have carried a P mintmark, and special W-mintmark dimes (for the West Point Mint) were issued in 1996 and 2015. The P and W mintmarks also appear above the last date digit.

Nearly all clad Roosevelt Dimes are affordable. Circulation strikes with FB designation (Full Bands, the bands on the torch) and Cameo/Deep Cameo Special Mint Set coins from 1965 through 1967 are priced two to 10 (or more) times higher than coins without those distinctions. Coins with additional price premiums are the No Mintmark issues: the 1982 circulation strike, and the 1968, 1970, and 1983 Proofs. Prooflike circulation strikes are also listed in census/population reports.

The Non-Mint Set Years: 1982-1983

While collector enthusiasm for clad issues has never truly taken off, the dimes of 1982 and 1983 do not have a backstop of a million-or-so United States Mint Sets to help collectors fill holes. Roll hoarders and coin dealers, therefore, were forced to save regular Mint output for those two years. Adding to the complexity, most coins struck for circulation during this period were manufactured with overused dies and lack the visual “pop” of Mint Set coins.

The most notable dime from this period is the scarce “No P” variety, thought to have been produced by one die. The 1982 “No P” occurred when one of the working dies used to strike coinage was not punched with the Philly “P” mintmark. The oddity was discovered in late 1982 – most notably at the popular amusement park Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

The number of 1982 “No P” dimes that made it out into the wild is unknown, but judging by the submission totals at PCGS and NGC, the variety stands as the most-submitted clad Roosevelt Dime for grading outside of the 1996-W. But unlike the not-intended-for-circulation novelty coin, the “No P” is genuinely scarce and desirable from a numismatic standpoint. An ungraded example in Extra Fine condition will likely find a buyer at $30, while a Mint State example in Gem or better will bring $300 or more.

Also note that most numismatic references differentiate the 1982 “No P” into two classes: Strong and Weak. These terms denote the completeness of the strike of the overall coin, with the Strong version being nearly completely struck as intended and the Weak version having many of the outer design details flattened to the point of obliteration. Collect both types if you like, but our take is that the Strong “No P” is more numismatically interesting.

The Market for the 1982-P Dime

In evaluating the 1982-P Roosevelt Dime, one must differentiate between raw and certified, Full Torch and normal strike characteristics, not to mention the presence or absence of the P mintmark.

A 1982-P Dime that you find circulating in change has a slight numismatic premium and examples do sell routinely on eBay as hole fillers for $1 or $2. Uncirculated examples will appear as struck, and without professional photography and visual assurance that the coin is a Gem or better example, expect them to trade for $5 or $6 each.

Once certified, the market for the 1982-P dime opens up dramatically, with each step in the Mint State grading spectrum adding significant arbitrage. A PCGS- or NGC-graded 1982-P in MS65 sells for $12 to $15. A grade higher yields prices in the $18 to $22 range. In Superb Gem, the 1982-P Roosevelt Dime is worth about $50.

More particular collectors denote the completeness of the coin’s strike by inspecting the torch on the reverse for full details. A fully struck and detail delineated torch is known as Full Torch or FT (or in the case of PCGS, FB for Full Bands as mentioned above). The price of FT dimes is roughly double their non-denoted counterparts up to the grade MS67.

The MS67 grade is interesting, as NGC and PCGS diverge in the frequency of grading events. Whereas NGC reports 39 grading events in MS67FT with one in MS68FT, PCGS reports just 12 in MS67FB with one in MS67+FB. This scarcity of grading events advances the market prices of PCGS coins over that of their NGC counterparts REGARDLESS WHETHER THE NGC COINS ARE ACCURATELY GRADED. The record price for an NGC MS67FB is $1,499.42 paid in September 2018 for an example listed on eBay.

The “No P” variety always commands a premium price.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS67+FB (1, 7/2024), NGC MS68FT (1, 7/2024), and CAC N/A (0:0 stickered:graded, 7/2024).

PCGS MS67+FB #82186321: eBay, September 2018, Lot 163163313810 – $1,499.42. Current record price.

eBay, September 2018, Lot 163163313810 – $1,499.42. Current record price. NGC MS67FT #6527172-010: GreatCollections, August 4, 2024 – View.

GreatCollections, August 4, 2024 – View. PCGS MS67FB #32938495: eBay, February 2021, Lot 333787165883 – $419.

eBay, February 2021, Lot 333787165883 – $419. NGC MS67FT #704317-007: Heritage Auctions, December 14, 2014, Lot 25199 – $152.75.

Heritage Auctions, December 14, 2014, Lot 25199 – $152.75. PCGS MS67 #72193342: Heritage Auctions, November 16, 2014, Lot 25218 – $56.

Heritage Auctions, November 16, 2014, Lot 25218 – $56. PCGS MS67 #60045005: Heritage Auctions, March 29, 2004, Lot 384 – $56.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

A left-facing profile of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt occupies most of the obverse space. Inside the smooth rim in front of Roosevelt’s face is the word LIBERTY. The motto IN GOD WE TRUST in smaller letters is positioned below the chin. The date 1982 is squeezed into the space inside the rim and beneath the neck truncation to the right of the designer’s initials JS below the edge of the neckline. The mintmark P for Philadelphia is located at the back of the head between the date and the truncation.

Reverse:

Completely encircling inside the reverse smooth rim is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and in slightly larger letters the denomination ONE DIME, the two phrases separated by centered dots. In the center is a flaming torch, flanked by an olive branch to the left and an oak branch to the right. Forming a horizontal line through the base of the torch and both branches is the partitioned motto E PLURIBUS UNUM, with centering dots separating the three Latin words.

Edge:

The edge of the 1982-P Roosevelt Dime is reeded.

Designer

John R. Sinnock (1888-1947) served as the eighth Chief Engraver of the United States Mint from 1925 through his death on May 14, 1947. In addition to being chosen by Mint Director Nellie Ross to design both the new Roosevelt Dime and Franklin Half Dollar in 1946, Sinnock is responsible for engraving the 1926 Sesquicentennial American Independence Half Dollar and gold $2.50 for the 150th anniversary of the United States of America. Sinnock also helped sculpt the U.S. Army’s modern Purple Heart Medal for Military Merit by soldiers wounded in combat.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1982 Denomination: 10 Cents (USD) Mintmark: P (Philadelphia) Mintage: 519,475,000 Alloy: 75% Copper, 25% Nickel Weight: 2.27 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: John R. Sinnock REV Designer: John R. Sinnock Quality: Business Strike, Proof

* * *