Big Things Happened at the Mint in the Month of June

Spring ends and summer begins in June. At the United States Mint, June has marked both beginnings and endings. Key personnel arrive and leave, key facilities open and close, and key coin programs come into being, while others begin the process of transitioning out.

For your reading pleasure, we present this day-by-day readout of some of the most interesting U.S. Mint-related June events. Enjoy!

June 1, 1792: Tristam Dalton begins his duties as Treasurer of the United States Mint. Henry Voigt begins his duties as Chief coiner of the United States Mint.

June 1, 1804: Mint delivers 1,401 gold eagles. These may have been dated 1803.

June 1, 1898: Mint begins to strike souvenir silver and gold-plated medals for the Trans-Mississippi Exposition, held in Omaha, Nebraska. Production continues off and on through October 31.

June 3, 1850: The U.S. Senate passes a bill to authorize the opening of a branch mint in San Francisco. The effort stalls in the House.

June 3, 1873: The San Francisco Mint reports that it has 324,000 1873-S dimes on hand.

June 4, 1799: Bank of the United States deposits $44,097.77 in French crowns for coining into silver dollars. Dollars paid out June 28.

June 4, 1801: The Mint delivers 2,931 gold eagles.

June 4, 2020: The National Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins go on sale.

June 6, 1992: Mint announces design competition for the United States Mint 200th Anniversary Medal.

June 6, 2019: War in the Pacific Historical Park Uncirculated Five Ounce Silver Coin released.

June 10, 1909: Lincoln cent production begins at the Philadelphia Mint. The “controversial” V.D.B. initials appear on the coin’s reverse.

June 11, 1891: Mint Director Leech writes to Philadelphia Mint Superintendent, Oliver C. Boobyshell, to suggest that the Mint prepare new designs for its subsidiary silver coinage.

June 13, 1876: Mint Director Linderman reaches out to Royal Mint Master C.W. Freemantle to inquire about finding a qualified candidate to take a position in the Mint’s engraving department. Freemantle would recommend Linderman hire the talented but underutilized engraver, George T. Morgan.

June 15, 2006: San Francisco Old Mint Commemorative Coin Act signed into law.

June 15, 2017: The U.S. Mint releases the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Silver Medal set.

June 17, 2010: Proof version of the Boy Scouts of America Centennial silver dollar goes on sale.

June 19, 1833: Mint delivers 154,000 half cents. This shipment likely was comprised of half cents dated 1832 and 1833 and used the last of the copper planchets shipped by British minter Matthew Boulton in 1825.

June 19, 2000: The U.S. Mint authenticates the Sacagawea dollar / Washington quarter mule.

June 20, 1796: Mint Director Elias Boudinot puts his staff on notice that the quality of their work must improve.

June 22, 1852: Two years after a similar bill stalled in the House, the House of Representatives votes to approve the opening of a branch mint in San Francisco.

June 23, 1933: Treasury department closes the Carson City Assay Office.

June 25: 1917: Treasury Secretary W.G. McAdoo submits to William Ashbrook, chairman of the committee on Coinage, Weights, and Measures a draft of an Act that would allow for the change of the Standing Liberty quarter design so as to implement changes to the reverse, elevating the eagle and placing three stars below. Congress approved the measure on July 9, 1917.

June 26, 1936: Bills authorizing the production of San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge commemorative half dollars, York County commemorative half dollars, and the Waiilatpu Mission, Walla Walla, Washington medals are signed into law. The Waiilatpu Mission medal, originally conceived as a commemorative half dollar, is never produced.

June 28, 1902: Bill passes authorizing the production of gold dollar coins to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase.

June 30, 1795: Mint Director David Rittenhouse resigns, citing poor health.

June 30, 1800: The Mint delivers 939 gold eagles. These, along with 66 delivered earlier in the month, may have been dated 1799.

June 1799: British minter Matthew Boulton ships 1.6 million copper blanks to the United States for coining, charging the Mint 0.8 cents each. The blanks sit at the port at Philadelphia until the Yellow Fever epidemic subsides.

June 1832: Approximately 160,000 half cents, most dated 1828-1829, are melted as part of a program to reduce the Mint’s onhand stock of half cents.

June 1835: Mint Director Samuel Moore resigns.

Late June 1849: The steel hub of Longacre’s $20 reverse design is destroyed during the hardening process. This further delays the release of the double eagle.

June 1866: The very first nickel five-cent coins are struck.

June 1875: The Consolidated Virginia Mining Company deposits $1.5 million in gold for coining at the Carson City Mint.

June 1896: The House of Representatives orders the Mint to produce patterns in various metals to determine the best composition to strike five-cent coinage. Experimentation continues for a year, but no change is made to the denomination.

June 1928: Mint strikes 10,008 Hawaii half dollars, 50 of which are sandblast Proofs.

June 1960: The United States Mint approaches Congress seeking additional funding to cover the cost of increased coin production.

