By Chris Bulfinch for CoinWeek …..

Silver and gold American Eagle bullion coins struck at the West Point Mint by United States Mint Director David J. Ryder will be available to collectors later this year. 500 four-coin sets marking the series’ 35th anniversary, called the American Eagles at Dusk and at Dawn set, will be sold at public auction directly by the Mint – a first in the Mint’s 229-year history.

The sets will include both 2021 design types each of the American Silver Eagle (ASE) and the one-ounce, $50 American Gold Eagle (AGE) bullion coins. All four coins were struck at West Point and sport bullion finishes. Ryder’s handwritten signature will appear on certificates of authenticity (COAs) issued with each set. The date of the auction has not yet been set.

Ryder struck the coins on April 10, pressing the button to start the coin press, according to Michael White of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communication.

With the introduction of Emily Damstra and Jennie Norris’ new reverse designs and enhanced versions of Adolph Weinman’s and Augustus St. Gaudens’ obverse designs, two different design types of both ASEs and AGEs have been struck this year. White described the design transition as “historic,” calling it “both the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter” in an email interview. The “Dusk” and “Dawn” in the title presumably refers to the retirement of the Type I designs, in service since 1986, and the introduction of the Type II reverse, which features enhanced security features.

White also commented on the anticipated demand for the limited-edition sets, linking it to the decision to auction the sets:

“We expect significant numismatic interest, and have determined selling at auction provides the opportunity to the broadest audience to purchase these unique four-coin sets.”

The 500 sets will surely sell for premiums higher than their melt value. Dealers and others with enough capital to secure one or more sets may not be able to flip the sets for large profits if the bidding for the sets is competitive enough at release.

As of the time of publication, further details about the auction had not been provided by the Mint.

“How and when the coins will be auctioned, and the packaging for the coins, has yet to be determined,” Michael White said.

American Gold Eagle Designer Edition Sets

The American Eagles at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary sets will not be the only products with both Type I and II American Eagle designs released by the Mint.

On August 5, a two-coin set of Proof 1/10-ounce AGEs with Type I and II reverses will be released. 5,000 “Designer Edition” sets will be sold at a price yet to be announced. Its sale date was postponed as a result of the Mint website’s previous poor performance with, in the Mint’s words, “high demand product launches.” A “limited quantity” of the COAs included with these sets will also be hand-signed by Ryder.

* * *