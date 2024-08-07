1797 Liberty Cap Half Cent : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The 1797 Liberty Cap Half Cent was produced in relatively large numbers for the series and likely was issued through the end of the 18th century. One possible post-dated emission was the delivery of 12,167 half cents by United States Mint Assistant Chief Coiner Adam Eckfeldt on April 7, 1799.

The date is known for three major varieties (listed by Cohen number) and three sub-varieties of the Cohen-3 relating to the edge of the coin. As for the main varieties, the 1797-dated half cent was struck with bungled dates, misplaced heads, and long denticles.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

1797 Draped Bust Half Cent, Cohen-1, 1 Above 1

Top Population: PCGS MS66RB (1, 8/2024), NGC MS65BN (2, 8/2024), and CAC MS66BN (1:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

Rarity-2. 1 Above 1. Naked eye visible 1 punch above 1 on date.

PCGS MS66RB #32157247: Charles I. Bushnell; Charles I. Bushnell estate, September 1880; “The Charles I. Bushnell Collection”, S. Hudson and Henry Chapman, June 1882, Lot 2769; Allison W. Jackman; Allison W. Jackman estate, 1917; “The Allison W. Jackman Collection”, Henry Chapman, June 1918, Lot 862; Wayte Raymond to an unknown collector; Robert F. Batchelder to Dr. Claude E. Davis at PNG Day before to the American Numismatic Association convention, by sale, August 13, 1974; Foxfire Collection (Claude E. Davis, MD); As NGC MS66RB #957212-003. Foxfire Collection acquired by Pogue Family en bloc, October 5, 2004. As PCGS MS66RB #32157247. “The D. Brent Pogue Family Collection, Part III”, Stack’s Bowers / Sotheby’s, February 9, 2016, Lot 3010 – $223,250. Pogue novelty insert. Pedigree research assisted by Stack’s Bowers.

“The James A. Stack Collection”, Stack’s, November 1989, Lot 33; Jon Hanson, November 29, 1989; “The Donald G. Partrick Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2021, Lot 3626 – $156,000. Donald G. Partrick Collection on insert; Heritage Auctions, November 2, 2022, Lot 3043 – $144,000. NGC MS65BN #1801324-001: “The Harlan P. Smith Collection”, S.H. & H. Chapman, May 1906, Lot 1195; J.M. Clapp; John H. Clapp; Clapp Estate, sold en bloc to Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr., 1942; “The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection”, Bowers and Merena, May 1996, Lot 409; Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2006, Lot 5019 – $115,000; “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2009, Lot 2022 – $74,750.

“The Harlan P. Smith Collection”, S.H. & H. Chapman, May 1906, Lot 1195; J.M. Clapp; John H. Clapp; Clapp Estate, sold en bloc to Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr., 1942; “The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection”, Bowers and Merena, May 1996, Lot 409; Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2006, Lot 5019 – $115,000; “The Joseph C. Thomas Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 30, 2009, Lot 2022 – $74,750. PCGS MS64BN #06000213: Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 4730 – $24,000.

Heritage Auctions, January 4, 2018, Lot 4730 – $24,000. PCGS MS62BN #27343265: Lloyd Whiteneck, May 10, 1973; R. Tettenhorst; Missouri Cabinet; “The Missouri Cabinet Collection”, Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, January 2014, Lot 42; “The ESM Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 3010 – $14,400. Missouri Cabinet Collection on insert. Shattered dies.

Lloyd Whiteneck, May 10, 1973; R. Tettenhorst; Missouri Cabinet; “The Missouri Cabinet Collection”, Ira & Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, January 2014, Lot 42; “The ESM Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 3010 – $14,400. Missouri Cabinet Collection on insert. Shattered dies. PCGS MS62BN #06000214: Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 4911 – $16,450. Undertype visible. Two light spots on the reverse. Shattered obverse die.

Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2015, Lot 4911 – $16,450. Undertype visible. Two light spots on the reverse. Shattered obverse die. PCGS MS60BN CAC #30451189: Phillip M. Showers, Stack’s, 1969; Willis H. DuPont; Fred S. Werner, February 1976; Joe Flynn & Son, April 20, 1976; R. Tettenhorst, October 1987; “The James R. McGuigan Half Cent Collection”, Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3044 – $78,000. Showers-Tettenhort-McGuigan on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

Phillip M. Showers, Stack’s, 1969; Willis H. DuPont; Fred S. Werner, February 1976; Joe Flynn & Son, April 20, 1976; R. Tettenhorst, October 1987; “The James R. McGuigan Half Cent Collection”, Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3044 – $78,000. Showers-Tettenhort-McGuigan on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions. NGC MS60BN #5747077-006: Anthony Terranova; “The Donald G. Partrick Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2021, Lot 3627 – $10,800. Donald G. Partrick Collection on insert.

Anthony Terranova; “The Donald G. Partrick Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2021, Lot 3627 – $10,800. Donald G. Partrick Collection on insert. PCGS MS60BN #30451190: As NGC MS60BN #3214321-003. “The Collection of a Dallas Gentleman”, Heritage Auctions, May 28, 2009, Lot 32 – $10,925.; As PCGS MS60BN #30451190. “The James R. McGuigan Half Cent Collection”, Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3171 – $18,000. McGuigan on insert.

1797 Draped Bust Half Cent, Cohen-2, Centered Head

Rarity-3. Plain Edge. Long, thin denticles on obverse. Red Book variety.

1797: B-2. C-2. R-4. Wide date and border obverse style, widest HALF on the reverse. Wide variance of planchet quality.

Top Population: PCGS MS66BN (1, 6/2023), NGC None Specified (6/2023), and CAC AU55 (1:0 stickered:graded, 8/2024).

PCGS MS66BN #32157248: Thomas Cleneay Collection, before 1887; Thomas Cleneay estate; “The Thomas Cleneay Collection”, S. Hudson and Henry Chapman, December 1890, Lot 1944; John G. Mills Collection; “The John G. Mills Collection”, S. Hudson and Henry Chapman, April 1904, Lot 1410; Joseph F. Negreen; “The George Chatillon Collection”, B. Max Mehl, November 1938, Lot 1640; Samuel Rapoport Collection; Harold S. Bareford Collection, by sale, via B. Max Mehl, November 1950; Harold S. Bareford Estate to William J. Bareford, by descent, April 1978; Jules Reiver Collection; R. Tettenhorst Collection, by sale, June 1984; R. Tettenhorst to the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society, by gift; Missouri Cabinet Collection; “The Missouri Cabinet Collection”, Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctioneers, January 2014, lot 43; via Larry Hanks and Richard Burdick to the D. Brent Pogue Family Collection; “The D. Brent Pogue Family Collection, Part III”, Stack’s Bowers / Sotheby’s, February 9, 2016, Lot 3011 – $293.750.

“The George H. Earle, Jr Collection”, Henry Chapman, June 1912, Lot 3611; Colonel E.H.R. Green, June 8, 1936; Colonel E.H.R. Green Estate; Eric P. Newman and Burdette Johnson; Eric P. Newman; R. Tettenhorst, October 1987; Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3045 – $38,400. Col. Green-Tetterhorst (sic)-McGuigan on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions. PCGS AU55 CAC #3699387: Anthony Terranova; Bruce Gimelson; “The Garrison Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2024, Lot 3043 – $36,000.

Anthony Terranova; Bruce Gimelson; “The Garrison Collection,” Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2024, Lot 3043 – $36,000. PCGS AU55 #30451194: Wyatt Collection (Russell Ansyle and Eudora Bell Wyatt), Superior Galleries, September 1985, Lot 121; Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3047 – $36,000. Wyatt-McGuigan on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

PCGS AU55, offered by Stack’s Bowers, 8/19/2012, lot 11176. $18,500 reserve not met.

1797 Draped Bust Half Cent, Cohen-3, Low Head

Plain Edge, Low Head. Red Book variety. Broken down into three subtypes.

Top Population: PCGS MS63BN (1, 8/2024), NGC XF45 (1, 8/2024), and CAC XF45 (1:0, stickered:graded, 8/2024).

1797 Draped Bust Half Cent, Cohen-3a, Plain Edge, Low Head

1797: B-1c. 1 over 1. Some overstruck on Talbum, Allum and Lee tokens with details from the host coin style visible.

PCGS AU53 CAC #30451198: W.M. Garrett; Thomas Bradley; “The James R. McGuigan Half Cent Collection”, Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3050 – $63,000. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

1797 Draped Bust Half Cent, Cohen-3b, Lettered Edge, Low Head

Top Population: PCGS XF45 (1, 6/2023) and NGC XF40 (1, 4/2023).

Hollinbeck Coin Company, sold privately November 11, 1956; Walter Breen; “The Norweb Family Collection”, Bowers and Merena, October 1987, Lot 27; Jon Hanson; “The Donald G. Partrick Collection”, April 23, 2021, Lot 3629 – $16,800. Ex: Norweb / Donald G. Partrick on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions. NGC VF35BN #656372-011: Richard Shimkus; Jim McGuigan, June 16, 1984; Heritage Auctions, January 24, 2006, Lot 19031 – $17,250. JULES REIVER COLLECTION on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

Richard Shimkus; Jim McGuigan, June 16, 1984; Heritage Auctions, January 24, 2006, Lot 19031 – $17,250. JULES REIVER COLLECTION on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions. NGC VF20BN #5747077-012: “The Joseph Brobston Collection”, Stack’s Fixed Price List, January 1963; “Blaise J. Dantone Collection”, Lester Merkin, March 1969, Lot 597; Jon Hanson; “Donald G. Partrick Collection”, Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2021, Lot 3630 – $19,200. Donald G. Partrick on insert.

1797 Draped Bust Half Cent, Cohen-3c, Gripped Edge, Low Head

About 15 are known, none finer than Very Good.

NGC VG8BN #5747077-015: Heritage Auctions, April 23, 2021, Lot 3631 – $102,000. Donald G. Partrick Collection on insert. Denticles from cut-down cent visible on the obverse and reverse.

Loyd Whiteneck, August 1973; Sam Unger, November 29, 1982; “The Davy Collection of Half Cents, Part II, September 2011, Lot 183; “The ESM Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, March 19, 2020, Lot 3014 – $90,000. PCGS AG03 CAC #30451197: Roger S. Cohen, Jr; R. Tettenhorst; Heritage Auctions, August 22, 2022, Lot 3049 – $84,000. Cohen-Tettenhorst-McGuigan on insert. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions.

Richard S. Shimkus; Don Valenziano, Jr; EAC Sale, May 1986, Lot 62; “Jack H. Robinson Collection”, Superior Galleries, January 1989, Lot 1891; R. Tettenhorst; Missouri Cabinet; “The Missouri Cabinet Collection”, Goldberg Auctioneers, January 2014, Lot 48; Stack’s Bowers, February 28, 2019, Lot 1011 – $40,800. PCGS Genuine, Tooled – G Details #80577485: Heritage Auctions, September 8, 2016, Lot 5364 – $54,050.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1797 Denomination: Half Cent Mintmark: None (Philadelphia) Mintage: 127,840 Alloy: Copper Weight: 5.44 g Diameter: 23.50 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: Robert Scot REV Designer: Robert Scot Quality: Business Strike

* * *