1872-CC Liberty Seated Dime : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes



The Carson City Mint was operational in 1870 but did not strike dimes until the following year. During its 19 years of operation, Carson City struck dimes in only eight years (1871-78).

One die marriage was used to strike 35,480 1872-CC Liberty Seated Dimes. The reverse die was used to strike all CC-mint dimes from 1871-74. From this modest output, only one example of the 1872-CC is known in Mint State. This coin has been traced back to the early 1940s and recently sold for nearly half a million dollars. Rusty Goe acquired it for the Battle Born Collection when the coin was graded MS61 by PCGS. Since then, PCGS has reconsidered its grading opinion of this toned example and upgraded the coin to MS63.

The handful of About Uncirculated pieces that are known today exhibit various levels of dinginess expected from lightly circulated vintage coins. The toned coin from the Bender Collection has patches of color, but does not compare visually to the Battle Born coin. Still, it is the consensus pick for second-finest known.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS63 (1, 5/2024), NGC AU55 (3, 6/2024), and CAC AU58 (6/2024).

PCGS MS63 #24097350: Colonel E.H.R. Green; Green Estate; consigned to B.G. Johnson; offered to Jim Kelly, invoice dated December 5, 1941, returned; offered through Stack’s, invoice dated July 23, 1943); James A. Stack, Sr.; “The James A Stack, Sr. Collection,” Stack’s, January 1990, Lot 149; unknown intermediaries. As PCGS MS61. “The Kennywood Collection,” American Numismatic Rarities, January 10, 2005, lot 375 – $71,300; Rusty Goe; As PCGS MS63 #24097350. “The Battle Born Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11103 – $188,000. Upgraded by two points . Battle Born Collection on insert; “The Eugene H. Gardner Collection, Part III,” Heritage Auctions, May 12, 2015, Lot 98245 – $182,125. Heritage Auctions, August 24, 2022, Lot 3541 – $480,000. Battle Born-Bender on insert. Plum, gold, and orange toning. Diagonal die polish lines in the right obverse field. Pedigree research assisted by Heritage Auctions. Only Mint State example known.

Design

Obverse:

The obverse features a sitting depiction of the personification of Liberty holding a Liberty pole in her left hand as she looks behind her over her right shoulder. At the top of the pole is a Phrygian cap, a classic symbol of emancipation. Her right arm and hand cradle a Union shield, which features a ribbon with the word LIBERTY running from the upper left to the lower right. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA wraps around the top of the obverse from left to right. The date 1872 sits below Liberty. Denticles surround the rim.

Reverse:

The denomination ONE DIME is in the middle, with a closed wreath of wheat surrounding it. Denticles surround the rim. The CC mintmark is below the wreath.

Edge:

The edge of the 1872-CC Liberty Seated Dime is reeded.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year of Issue: 1872 Denomination: One Dime (10 Cents USD) Mintmark: CC (Carson City) Mintage: 35,480 Alloy: 90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 2.48 g Diameter: 17.90 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Christian Gobrecht REV Designer: Christian Gobrecht Quality: Business Strike

