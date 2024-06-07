2024 American Buffalo Gold Proof Coin on Sale June 13

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2024 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin on June 13 at noon EDT.

The Mint launched the American Buffalo Coin Program in 2006. The one-ounce coin in this program is the first 24-karat gold proof coin ever struck by the Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coin. Designs depicted on this coin are based on the 1913 Type I Buffalo Nickel by sculptor James Earle Fraser. The obverse portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “2024”. The reverse features an American buffalo (also known as a bison) and the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “$50,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

To complement its handsome design, the coin is encapsulated and placed in a stylish clamshell and classic black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve with a beautiful gold foil image of the American buffalo. It also includes a certificate of authenticity with matching imagery.

The American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table – current pricing information is available here.

Visit the 2024 American Buffalo Gold Proof Coin product page to set up a REMIND ME alert for this coin (product code 24EL).

