2007-W American Silver Eagle Proof : A Collector’s Guide

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



The United States Mint issued three versions of the American Silver Eagle in 2007. For investors, it offered the standard bullion coin, which was struck at the West Point Mint but bore no mintmark. For collectors, the Mint offered the 2007-W American Silver Eagle Burnished coin and the 2007-W American Silver Eagle Proof.

The 2007-W Proof was offered starting on March 27 at an issue price of $29.95 ($46.54 in 2024 inflation-adjusted dollars) – a $2 increase over the previous year. Demand was strong overall but fell short of the 2006 mintage by 270,718 pieces.

The market for certified 2007-W American Silver Eagle Proofs has never been skewed by the false belief that “perfect” coins were conditionally rare. Because of this, the nominal fee that 70s command over “raw” coins and 69s has never been as striking as what we’ve witnessed for earlier dates. The 2007-W Proof does not expose most collectors to much of a downside risk.

Various signature inserts and novelty labels have been issued to individuate one dealer’s stock from another. Reverse designer John Mercanti’s signature will often sell for a premium, although it is not technically scarce.

* * *

2007-W American Silver Eagle Proof Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Signature labels confirmed for this issue include Leonard Buckley, Thomas Cleveland, Emily Damstra, John Dannreuther, David Hall, Fred Haise, Jessica Lynch (scarce), John Mercanti, Edmund Moy, Robert Parish, Jim Peed, Ashley Reagan, Michael Reagan, Thomas D. Rogers, Stephanie Sabin, and Michael “Miles” Standish.

Top Population: PCGS PR70DCAM (6,955, 8/2024), NGC PF70UCAM (28,845, 8/2024), and CAC PR70DCAM (65, 8/2024).

NGC PF70UCAM #1571124-089: eBay, August 23, 2024 – $80. Early Releases label.

NGC PF70UCAM #1571523-131: eBay, August 22, 2024 – $83.95. Early Releases label.

NGC PF70UCAM #1570653-048: eBay, August 20, 2024 – $86. Early Releases label.

PCGS PR70DCAM #26668930: eBay, August 17, 2024 – $59.88.

NGC PF70UCAM #4959811-013: eBay, August 15, 2024 – $100. Ed Moy signature label.

PCGS PR70DCAM #18665615: eBay, August 15, 2024 – $119.

NGC PF70UCAM #5831107-025: eBay, August 14, 2024 – $109

NGC PF70UCAM #1571037-013: eBay, August 13, 2024 – $89.99

NGC PF70UCAM #1571131-120: eBay, August 12, 2024 – $119.

NGC PF70UCAM #1571097-272: eBay, August 12, 2024 – $83.95.

NGC PF70UCAM: eBay, August 10, 2024 – $249. John Mercanti signature label.

PCGS PR70DCAM #45685404: eBay, August 9, 2024 – $225.5. Cameron Reagan signature label.

eBay, August 9, 2024 – $225.5. Cameron Reagan signature label. PCGS PR70DCAM #32049130: eBay, August 6, 2024 – $107.50. John Mercanti signature label.

* * *

Design

Obverse:

Early 20th-century sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s figure of Lady Liberty is depicted mid-stride. She is seen in full, dressed in a flowing gown and draped with a large billowing American flag. She holds laurel and oak branches in her left hand that symbolize the civil and military glories of America, respectively. As Liberty strides confidently towards the rising sun, she reaches out a welcoming open hand. Lady Liberty’s head and upper portion are superimposed over the obverse legend LIBERTY ringing the obverse – obscuring half of the “BE” and almost the entire “R”. Above Liberty’s outstretched rear foot is the motto IN GOD WE TRUST, and below her is the date 2007.

The design bears a notable resemblance to sculptor Oscar Roty’s The Sower, a common image on French coins. Weinman’s Liberty Walking quickly became one of America’s most iconic numismatic images. It would be used with minor modifications on the American Silver Eagle bullion coin starting in 1986. The W mintmark of the West Point Mint is located in the bottom left field, below the branch.

Reverse:

United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle is positioned at the center of the reverse. Clutched in its beak is a ribbon bearing the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM. Above its head is a constellation of 13 stars configured in an upside-down pyramid formation. The legend (top) UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is wrapped around the design and the fineness and denomination (bottom) 1 OZ. FINE SILVER. ONE DOLLAR.

Edge:

The edge of the 2007-W American Silver Eagle Proof coin is reeded.

Coin Specifications

American Silver Eagle Proof Year of Issue: 2007 Mintage: 821,759 Mintmark: W (West Point) Alloy: .999 silver Weight: 31.1 g Diameter: 40.6 mm Edge: Reeded OBV Designer: Adolph A. Weinman REV Designer: John M. Mercanti

* * *